ETBU Sports Informtion
■ Editor’s note: This is the third in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at East Texas Baptist University during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 8
For the second week in a row, the top moment involves a first-time winner as the ETBU women’s golf team makes the cut with its first tournament win in program history and lands in the No. 8 spot.
Posting a two-day total of 654 (328-326), ETBU finished ahead of the host team LeTourneau University at the Pinecrest Intercollegiate by 99 strokes.
ETBU claimed the top four positions with Makenzie Pinkston leading with a total of 162 (81-81). Elizabeth Hardy (80-83-163) and Emily Watson (86-77-163) finished one stroke back for a second-place tie while Cali Brockway took fourth with a total of 166 (81-85).
For her performance, Pinkston was named American Southwest Conference Golfer of the Week.
The Tigers competed in one more tournament after that in the Schreiner Spring Shootout on Tuesday, March 10, where they came away with a fourth-place finish.
ETBU was slated to take part in the Hal Sutton Invitational, but that event was canceled, along with the rest of the golf season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.