As the countdown moves to No. 9 for the ETBU Top 10 from the 2020-21 season, the individual moment belongs to Troy Yowman and the Tiger football team. Yowman had a career day against Texas Lutheran in the final spring game of the COVID-19 season.
After nearly pulling off a come from behind win over Mary Hardin-Baylor in his first start at ETBU, Yowman completed 26-of-38 passes for 470 yards and five touchdown passes as ETBU clobbered the Bulldogs 51-20. His first touchdown pass was 61 yards to Kaleb O’Bryant in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7.
Trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, Yowman guided ETBU to five touchdowns in the second quarter, including three more passing touchdowns to DeCarlos Frazier (13 yards), O’Bryant (24 yards), and Cornelius Merchant (22 yards). His fifth touchdown pass was O’Bryant’s third touchdown reception of the game for eight yards, putting ETBU up 42-13, in the third quarter.
Yowman’s efforts gave him the ASC Offensive Player of the Week award and on the D3football.com Team of the Week. He earned All-ASC Honorable Mention for his two and half games played in the short season throwing for 873 yards and nine touchdown passes.
ETBU finished 3-2 overall for their sixth straight winning season.
No. 9 — ETBU Men’s Soccer Wins OT Thriller Over Rival LeTourneau
The No. 9 team moment belongs to the men’s soccer team for its overtime win against LeTourneau.
As the game was played at nearby Marshall High School due to rain, the Tigers fell behind 1-0 just seven minutes into the contest. Despite outshooting the Yellow Jackets 15-8, including eight shots on goal, ETBU still struggled to put the ball in the net until the 86th minute. Travis Floyd equalized the game just before time ran out of regulation tying it at one. The game then went into the first over overtime where neither side found the net.
In the second overtime, however, the Yellow Jackets had a chance to win with a penalty kick but Gunner Barry made the save to keep the game tied. It was then in the 108th minute, Floyd set up a header to Dominic Wood, who found the back of the net that brought home the 2-1 victory.
Barry’s heroic save in double overtime was one of two for the night. The win was ETBU’s second of the season and it continued its early winning ways with another victory over Belhaven University.
The Tigers finished 3-5-1 overall and 3-4 in the American Southwest Conference, qualifying for their third straight appearance in the ASC Tournament.