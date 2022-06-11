Kicking off the Top 10 Moments of the school year for ETBU sports, normally there is a team moment and an individual moment but the countdown has two team moments landing at No. 10, with the first being the women’s soccer team for its win over Southwestern and the other being the acrobatics and tumbling team for putting up 9.9 points.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Facing undefeated Southwestern University at home, the ETBU women’s soccer team gave the Pirates their first loss of the season with a 2-0 win moving to 4-1-1 on the year.
ETBU produced 14 shots in total with five coming from Raegan Kappler. The Tigers had goals from Aaliyah Casas and Brianna Mickshaw with assists from Olivia Gallegos on each goal. Claire Montondon notched four saves in goal for the Tigers.
The Tigers took control of the offense, putting up five shots in the first 16 minutes of the game. They finally broke through in the 17th minute when Casas connected on the assist from Gallegos for an early 1-0 lead. The Pirates were held to three shots in the half, but their best chance to score was missed over the net in the 26th minute.
Up 1-0 at the break, ETBU made it 2-0 just three minutes in the second half when Mickshaw struck one off a set piece. Montondon stepped up with two big saves while receiving help from the goal post, which kept SU off the board. Despite being outshot 10-7, the Tigers preserved their shutout victory, 2-0.
Southwestern finished the year 15-2-1 with their only over loss to Trinity University in the SCAC Championship game.
ACROBATICS/TUMBLING
With 22 sports in the 2021-22 athletic season that had close to 700 student-athletes, there were several moments to choose from but landing in the No. 10 spot is the acrobatics and tumbling team.
Two 9.9 Scores in the Pyramid Heat Three (Open Heat)
Twice during the season, in heat three (open heat) of the Pyramid, ETBU posted 9.90 for a program best. They first did it on February 16 vs. Baylor University and then on March 29 against Hawai’i Pacific. The first 9.9 came with the help of Brianna Brown, Kennedy Brady, Rebecca Kalafatis, Hannah Hicks, Jaiden Droddy, Hannah Grace Moock, and Daphne Thomas. They received the same score on against Hawai’i Pacific tying the Sharks for a 9.9 in that heat.