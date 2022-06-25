Editor’s note: One in an occasional series spotlighting the top moments from area schools.
As the ETBU 2021-22 Top 10 count down continues, this week the No. 8 Individual Moment belongs to Filip Söderström of the hockey team while the Team Moment goes to the baseball team for its walk-off win over UMHB.
Individual Moment – Söderström nets six goals vs. TCU
In one of his best career games, Filip Söderström scored six goals in ETBU’s highest scoring game of the year against TCU in the 15-0 victory. Coming in on a three-point game streak, Söderström had nine goals and 20 assists to that point in the season. He proceeded to score two goals per period recording two assists for eight points. For the weekend series, he finished with seven goals and five assists for 19 points.
Söderström was named the TCHC Most Valuable Player of the Year and All-TCHC First Team as ETBU finished with a 25-4 as the TCHC Regular Season Champions.
Team Moment – Baseball walks it off vs. UMHB
Continuing the Top 10 for the 2021-22 ETBU team moments, the baseball team comes in at No. 8. It clinched the American Southwest Conference Blue Bracket Championship in dramatic fashion in a 10-9 walk-off victory over the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Down five runs with three innings left to play, ETBU came from behind in 10 innings for the one-run victory over UMHB. Christopher Robinson was the hero in the 10th inning as he singled through the right-side, scoring Jake Miller for the winning run. Trent Clark came in relief of starter Braden Karnes and went six innings, recording five strikeouts for his third win of the year. Karnes went four innings with two strikeouts. Carson Wilson led the team going 4-of-4 with four RBI and a home run. Will Kelley, Austin Barry, Brett Wagner, and Zachary McAdams all had two hits. Kelley and Wagner also posted two RBI and home run.
The game started off with a bang as Wilson and Kelley homered in back-to-back at-bats to start the game and a 2-0 lead. Wagner made it 3-0 with a home run in the second inning as ETBU had all the momentum. UMHB, though, switched the excitement back its way in the fourth inning with four runs to take the lead, 4-3. It then added four more runs in the seventh inning, pushing the score to 8-3.
ETBU scored two runs in the seventh inning to pull within three, 8-5. Wilson earned his second RBI as Miller scored to make it 8-4. Kelley then singled in Wilson for the fifth run of the game. UMHB added one more run to take move the lead back to four, 9-5, in the eighth only to see ETBU respond with three runs in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game, 9-8. Wilson added two more RBI to the list with a single to center field as Barry and McAdams came in to make it 9-7. He then scored on a wild pitch make it, 9-8.
In the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs, Wagner hit a shot to deep right center field that went to the wall for a double as Blake Mullen came in from first base to tie the game at nine which sent the game into extra innings. UMHB looked to threaten in the top of the 10th after a strikeout that allowed the batter on first base with no outs. The next batter, though, hit into a double play with the final batter striking out to finish off the inning. That set up the comeback win in the bottom of the 10th.
Miller walked to start the inning and then advanced to second two batters later on a Wilson single. After UMHB intentionally walked Kelley to load the bases, Robinson singled through the right side for the walk-off win as Miller became the winning run.
ETBU finished the season 33-13 and was the ASC Tournament runner-up and regionally ranked. It produced 13 All-ASC selections, two CoSIDA Academic All-District players, three All-Region players, and one All-American.