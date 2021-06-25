Team moment: Football wins playoff game over Texas Lutheran
Two entries down with eight to go in the 2020-21 ETBU Top 10 Team moments, the No. 8 moment belongs to the football team’s win over Texas Lutheran University. ETBU won the battle for third place in the American Southwest Conference in the spring playoff game.
The 2020 season was delayed to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19. With only five games to play, ETBU finished second in the ASC East Division at 2-2. That record set the Tigers up with a playoff game vs. Texas Lutheran, the second place in the West Division at 3-1.
After falling behind 10-7 in the first quarter, the Tigers outscored TLU 44-10 in the final three quarters. ETBU exploded for 28 points in the second quarter to lead 35-13 at halftime before blowing out the Bulldogs 51-20. The Tigers were led by 470 passing yards with five touchdown passes from Troy Yowman who was later named ASC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.
Three of Yowman’s passes went to Kaleb O’Bryant who also had 150 receiving yards while DeCarlos Frazier and Cornelius Merchant caught the other two passes. On defense, Chase Thompson recorded a team-high 13 tackles and a 45-yard pick six. Devarion Guyton and James Wright IV recorded 11 and 10 tackles respectively.
ETBU’s win over TLU put them it at 3-2 which was the sixth straight winning season.
Individual moment: Shay’s walk-off homer lifts Tigers past Belhaven
Inserted into the lineup midway through the season, Christopher Shay helped ETBU finish second in the American Southwest Conference as it hosted the Red Bracket Championship Tournament. ETBU’s first game came against Belhaven University as it became a pitcher’s duel. Both pitchers gave up just one run through 10 innings.
Already with a hit in the game, Shay led off the bottom of the 11th inning with the score still tied at one. On the second pitch, he took a swing that delivered a deep drive to left field for a walk-off home run and a 2-1 win. It was his only home run of the season. This win propelled ETBU to two more wins, helping the Tigers claim the Red Bracket championship and advancing to the ASC Gold Championship series.
Shay finished the year on a 10-game hitting streak batting .376 with 32 hits and 14 RBI. He then went on to have four hits and a triple earning a spot on the ASC Gold Bracket team as ETBU finished as runners-up.