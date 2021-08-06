No. 2 Individual Moment
The No. 2 moment Individual moment is made up of co-recipients for the ETBU track and field team, going to Sambresha Everett and Detaveon Lewis for winning individual American Southwest Conference championships.
At the ASC Championships in Jackson, Mississippi on the women’s side, Everett made history as she became ETBU’s first-ever ASC champion in the shot put. She recorded a throw of 11.26m (36’11.5”), which was better than the second place finisher by six inches. Everett was named All-ASC First Team for her performance, helping ETBU to their best finish ever in third place.
On the men’s side, Lewis claimed his third career ASC Individual Championship. Unlike his previous two titles, which happened in the 4x100-meter relay, he won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.81 seconds. He was then named All-ASC first team and was a USTFCCCA All-South/Southeast Region team member.
No. 2 Team Moment
Landing at No. 2 is the bass fishing team for receiving the Tackle Warehouse School of the Year award.
In only its fourth season of existence, the Tiger Bass Fishing team received the award from a year in which it finished in the top 10 in all four qualifying tournaments for the FLW Nationals. The award goes to the school with the highest year-end point total at the completion of the regular Abu Garcia College Fishing season presented by YETI. Points are awarded to the top two finishing teams from each school that competes in an FLW College Fishing tournament. ETBU claimed the top spot with 2,319 points.
ETBU’s best finish was the FLW Open on the Ouachita River. The pair of Joshua Manuel and Grant Hendrix took home first place with 15 pounds and 4 ounces among their five fish while Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale recorded 12 pounds and 12 ounces for third place. Later in March, Cannon Bird and Jacob Keith teamed up to claim the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI Open on Lake Chickamunga collecting 38 pounds and 13 ounces at the tournament. The win qualified them for the 2022 National Championship Tournament.
ETBU has qualified for a national tournament in each year and in the 2019-2020 season it won the Southern Conference Championship. This past June, it achieved one of the program’s biggest accomplishments winning the Bassmaster College Classic in Fort Worth.