No. 4 Team Moment
ETBU’s hockey team holds the No. 4 moment for its first ever win in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division national tournament.
For the first time in program history, ETBU qualified for the ACHA II National Tournament. Flying to Bismarck, N.D., the Tigers played three round-robin games, Falling into the first two games to nationally ranked opponents, ETBU faced No. 10 Adrian College for its final.
The score was tied at two goals apiece following the first period. Once the second period started, ETBU ignited for eight goals to lead 10-3. Each side scored once in the final period, which ended the day at 11-4 in ETBU’s favor.
Leading the Tigers was Caleb Goudreau, who tallied five points, including four goals. Ryan Gruszka and Davis Van Gemerden tallied two goals and an assist while Matt Duncan scored twice and Filip Soderstrom had one. In goal, Nick Buzzuto made 21 saves.
ETBU finished their season at 12-8 overall. Gruszka earned the program’s first-ever All-American award, too, being named to the second team.
No. 4 Individual Moment
ETBU women’s soccer goalkeeper Claire Montondon lands at the No. 4 moment as she made a clutch save in ETBU’s first round game against Sul Ross State University.
Hosting the Lobos in the first round of the American Southwest Conference tournament, ETBU was locked into a tight, scoreless battle that finished in double overtime with a 0-0 score. Throughout the contest, Montondon made five saves to keep the game scoreless as the game came down to penalty kicks.
After four rounds, both teams had three goals and ETBU’s chance to go ahead was denied. That set up a potential game-winning kick for the Lobos where a goal would send them to the next round. However, Montondon read the kick well, dove to her right, and made the save to keep the shootout tied.
Headed to a sudden-death shootout with the first team to make it wins, ETBU scored the go-ahead shot in its sixth overall attempt to move ahead 4-3 as Sul Ross State stepped up to try and tie it. The Lobos shot went high which allowed ETBU to move on.
In 892 minutes and 21 seconds in goal for the season, Montondon recorded 30 saves while having a goals-against average of 1.11. This rewarded her an honorable mention spot on the All-ASC team.