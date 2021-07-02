ETBU women’s basketball player Mallory Stephens comes in at No. 7 for scoring a career high 29 points in the American Southwest Conference Championship game.
Taking on Mary Hardin-Baylor, Stephens scored her career high by shooting 8-of-13. She knocked down four three-pointers and nine free throws. After just seven points in the first half, Stephens tallied 22 in the second half, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Despite her performance, ETBU came up short in the three-point loss, 75-72.
Stephens added ASC All-Tournament team honors to a senior campaign where she was D3hoops.com All-Region, an ASC Player of the Week, and All-ASC First Team and All-ASC. She averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
ETBU ended the year at 25-1 posting a perfect 23-0 regular season record. The Tigers finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation.
No. 7 team moment — Women’s Golf wins two tournaments
After achieving its first victory in program history in the 2019-20 season, ETBU’s women’s golf team added to its win total this season with two first place finishes. It started by repeating as champions in the Pinecrest Invitational hosted by LeTourneau University. ETBU shot a 664 (330-334), which bested second place by six strokes.
Five of ETBU’s golfers were in the top 10 with Elizabeth Hardy placing second and missing first by three strokes. Hannah McKinney and Makenzie Pinkston placed fourth and fifth respectively while Emily Watson took seventh with two 86’s for 172 strokes. Cali Brockway would earn eighth place with a 173.
Three weeks later, ETBU won the Linda Lowery Invitational with a 612, including a program best round of 305. Once again, all five ETBU golfers were in the top 10. This time, it was Pinkston who placed second. Watson was a stroke behind for third with two 76’s while McKinney and Brockway were fourth and fifth. Hardy found herself tied for 10th with a 166 after shooting rounds of 79 and 87.
ETBU completed their season by finishing fourth in the American Southwest Conference championship meet. They were also nationally ranked in the top 25 most of the season and finished the fall season No. 3 in the nation.