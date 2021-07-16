No. 5 Individual Moment
Goudreau scores four goals in ACHA Tournament game
In the final game of the national tournament against No.10 Adrian College, ETBU hockey player Caleb Goudreau sparked the Tigers to an 11-4 win. Trailing 1-0 in the first period, he netted his first goal to tie the score at nine and a half minutes in. In the second period, he scored three of ETBU’s eight goals to put the game out of reach, 9-1. He finished the game with five points (four goals and one assist) to lead ETBU over the nationally ranked program.
For his freshman season, he helped ETBU to a 12-8 record, scoring 20 goals and recording 10 assists for 30 points in total. ETBU made the national tournament for the first time in program history.
No. 5 Team Moment
Women’s soccer defeats Sul Ross on penalty kicks
ETBU finished second in the ASC East Division with a 6-1-1 record. Its reward was hosting a first round ASC tournament game against Sul Ross State University. In the match, both teams were locked in a scoreless struggle as Claire Montondon finished with five saves while Brianna Mickshaw had a team-high five shots, but no one could find the back of the net. Overtime produced chances for both sides to win, but the defenses came through to continue the shut out. With both teams credited with a tie, the game went into a penalty kick shootout to see who would advance to the next round.
Aylisse Warren struck first for ETBU before the Lobos took a 2-1 lead. Mickshaw equalized while SRSU missed its third kick. Kibriana Bonner’s go-ahead goal was matched in round four. After ETBU missed a chance for the lead, Montondon made the save of the match to keep SRSU from scoring the winner. Karina Flores then put ETBU up, 3-2, as the Lobos’ final attempt shot high above the goal.
The Tigers then fell in the next round to finish 6-2-2, marking their best finish in program history in the ASC Tournament since 2005 and their first winning season since 2017.