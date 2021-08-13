No. 1 individual moment – Bird, Keith win tournament on Lake Chickamauga
Coming in as the No. 1 recipient for the 2020-21 ETBU Individual Moment is TigerBass fishermen Cannon Bird and Jacob Keith for their win at the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI Open on Lake Chickamauga. Their qualified them for the national tournament.
Conditions in Dayton, Tennessee were not favorable as Bird and Keith battled the wet and sloppy weather. Early on, the two men struggled as they managed 18 pounds, once of fish on day one which put them in fifth. The next day, however, they managed to bring in 20 pounds, 12 ounces, bringing their two-day total to 38 pounds, 13 ounces, besting 227 other boats. Their total edged out their second place competitors by three ounces to take home the big victory.
Not only did Keith and Bird win the rights to a new boat, but they also punched their ticket to the 2022 National Championship. In the overall season, ETBU had four top-10 finishes that gave them the 2020 Tackle Warehouse School of the Year award.
No. 1 team moment -- Softball repeats as ASC champions
As another summer has come and gone the final accomplishments from last season come to an end. Taking the honor for the second time in three seasons as the No. 1 moment is the ETBU softball team for repeating as the American Southwest Conference Tournament champions.
With the 2020 season ending early due to COVID-19 and no ASC Champion awarded, ETBU finished at 15-0 and #1 in the nation. They took that momentum into the 2021 season winning their first 12 games for a 27-game winning streak. ETBU was ranked in the top 10 the entire season and tied for first in the ASC East. With the ASC tiebreaker, they would be the #2 seed in the ASC Tournament which was played in Jackson, Miss.
In the opening game, ETBU survived a scare against Sul Ross State, rallying back to win on a walk-off hit in the eighth inning, 4-3. Ashley Croft pitched a complete game, 2-0, win over the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in their next game before an offensive out pouring in an 8-4 defeat over Hardin-Simmons.
ETBU saved its best game for last, using an 11-run, third inning to claim the ASC Championship over UMHB, 13-4, in five-innings. Sarah Cedillo, Hannah Garcia, and Murin Musicant each collected three RBI on two hits. Musicant then earned the win in relief, allowing four hits in three innings of work. She was awarded the MVP while Garcia, Tauryn Cummings, and Jeanette Galvan were selected to the ASC All-Tournament team.
The Tigers then hosted an NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional where they finished as runners-up and a 33-7 record.