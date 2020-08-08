Editor’s Note: This is the ninth installment in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2019-20 school year.
No. 2
ETBU’s hockey team made their first-ever appearance in the regional tournament and won the first-round game to land at the No. 2 spot in our countdown.
ETBU qualified for its first ever American Collegiate Hockey Association Regional Tournament with 21 wins and a strong regional record.
Its first round opponent in Boise, Idaho, was California State University-Northridge, a team the Tigers had beaten during the regular season in overtime. This contest would mirror the first contest and be a hard-fought classic battle as ETBU came out on top in overtime, 5-4.
ETBU struck in the first 79 seconds as Riley Knott netted the goal for the 1-0 lead. CSUN tied the game in first period with two minutes to play and then took the lead early in the second period, 2-1. In the final four minutes of the second period, ETBU came roaring back as Albert Wiggins and Davis VanGemerden both scored. Wiggins tied the game with 3:14 left and then VanGemerden gave ETBU the lead with 31 seconds left.
Once again, the Matadors answered with two goals to start the third period for the 4-3 lead. With under five minutes to play, Brandon Laing knotted the score at four. The two teams met in overtime for the second time. It took two minutes into the overtime session as Timothy Zittel scored the winning goal sending ETBU onto the next round.
ETBU would fall in their next game to Metropolitan State University – Denver ending their best season, ever. ETBU finished 22-5-1 overall in their fourth season as a program and won the TCHC North Division Regular Season Championship.