Editor’s note: One in an occasional story spotlighting the top moments from area high schools and colleges:
ETBU Top 10
No. 9: Lacrosse starts off with four straight wins, Collins earns save from mound
With summer set to start, it’s time to start the ETBU Top 10 Team Moments from the 2020-21 sports season. The countdown starts with the No. 10 moment, which goes to men’s lacrosse team and its historic start.
Lacrosse was announced to ETBU as a new sport in 2020 with the first season starting in spring 2021. Coached by ETBU hockey head coach Alain Savage, the Tigers began their inaugural season with four straight wins. They opened their historic season with a 16-12 win over rival Dallas Baptist University on the road. The next day, ETBU hosted its inaugural against Louisiana Tech, dominating the game, 19-5.
Their third match of the season came against Dallas Baptist at home as they moved to 3-0 beating the Patriots, 19-13, before completing a season sweep of Louisiana Tech, 21-12, in Louisiana. ETBU dropped its final two games of the season to Missouri State University to end their first year at 4-2.
Individual
The No. 10 individual moment comes from Sayers Collins of the ETBU baseball team.
In a critical series against then American Southwest Conference leader Louisiana College, Collins had a key part in ETBU winning the series after falling in game one. After losing game one of the double header on Saturday, 4-2, ETBU bounced back with a 5-3 victory in game two. Collins came in and gave the Tigers a big boost, pitching the final five innings. In those five innings, he shutout the Wildcats and struck out 11 batters to earn the win in relief. The next day (Sunday) in a single nine-inning game, he collected the save with four more strikeouts pitching 2.2 innings as the Tigers took the series from LC.
Earlier in the week, Collins added a two-inning shutout relief appearance against Centenary College. For the week, then, he pitched 9.2 no-hit innings with 18 strikeouts. His performance earned him both ASC Pitcher of the Week honors and a spot on the D3baseball.com Team of the Week.
Collins finished the year at 6-2 on the mound and posted a 2.66 ERA while striking out 68 batters. He was an All-ASC first team selection, on the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament team, and an ABCA and D3Baseball.com West All-Region member.