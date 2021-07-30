No. 3 Team Moment
Landing at the No. 3 team moment is the women’s basketball team after completing an undefeated regular season to claim the American Southwest Conference East Division Championship.
In a season that had many challenges from the promotion of a new head (Blake Arbogast) to dealing with COVID-19, ETBU won 23 straight games to finish the regular season undefeated. Starting with two wins against teams that made the NCAA Tournament the year before in Transylvania University and Piedmont College in Georgia, ETBU carried that momentum throughout the rest of the first semester. The Tigers earned three more wins in Alabama at the Dardeen Memorial Classic over Belhaven, Covenant College, and Piedmont (for a second time), before picking up two wins in Abilene over McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons University moving to 9-0.
Among the highlights during that time was an exhibition upset win over NCAA Division I McNeese State University, 68-67. All nine wins were on the road as ETBU did not have its first home game until January 7, 2021.
The second half of the schedule consisted of all ASC games that included two thrilling wins against No. 9 Texas Dallas, a senior night victory over LeTourneau marking 20 straight wins, and a 62-48 victory over defending ASC champion Mary Hardin-Baylor. ETBU’s winning streak earned national recognition as it ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation.
ETBU claimed the ASC East Division title after beating Louisiana College, 77-45, to end its regular season at 23-0. ETBU pushed its win streak to 25 games before falling in the ASC Tournament championship game.
ETBU received multiple awards, including head coach Blake Arbogast, who was named the ASC and D3hoops.com South Region “Coach of the Year.” Several players gained All-ASC awards in Taylor Singleton (ASC East Defensive Player of the Year), Mallory Stephens (All-ASC), and Bridget Upton (ASC East Newcomer of the Year).
No. 3 Individual Moment
The No. 3 moment for this past season goes to ETBU softball player Marin Musicant for her MVP performance in the American Southwest Conference Tournament.
ETBU headed to Clinton, Mississippi to defend their ASC title from 2019, the Tigers and Musicant was a force to be reckoned with. The tournament began with an extra-inning victory over Sul Ross State when she hit a two-run home run that brought ETBU back from a 3-0 deficit to a 4-3 victory in eight innings avoiding elimination. Hitless in the second game against Mary Hardin-Baylor in the 2-0 win, she responded with a 1-for-2 hitting performance against Hardin-Simmons while pitching 4.2 innings of relief in the 8-4 win, advancing ETBU to the championship game.
Facing off against UMHB for the second time in two days, Musicant produced three RBI and two hits while pitching three innings earning her second win of the tournament as ETBU trounced UMHB, 13-4. With a batting average of .571, five RBI, a home run and six walks at the plate plus two wins in 7.2 innings in the circle, she was awarded the MVP and a spot on the ASC All-Tournament team.
Batting .409 during the season with 36 hits, she posted five doubles, a triple, and six home runs. She also was 3-1 in the circle with a 1.91 ERA in 25.2 innings. Along with her ASC All-Tournament accolades, she was an All-ASC first-team selection, NFCA Hitter of the Week, and made the NFCA All-West Region second team.
ETBU finished the year 33-7, 10th in the nation, and NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional runners-up.