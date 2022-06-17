Looking back at the top 10 moments for ETBU athletics in the 2021-22 season, this week we come to the No. 9 moments where Claire Montondon of the women’s soccer team comes in for the individual moment and the football team comes in for the team moment.
No. 9 Individual Moment
Montondon recorded a career-high 14 saves against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for the first American Southwest Conference win of the year.
Entering their first ASC game of the season with a 4-1-1 record, ETBU hosted the Crusaders in one of the bigger defensive battles of the season. Montondon recorded nine of her 14 saves on 23 shots faced in the first half. This was the second most saves in her career as she had a career high 15 saves in 2017 vs. UT-Tyler in the 2017 ASC Championship Tournament. Both teams battled to a 0-0 tie at the half. In the second half, Montondon had saves in the 50th, 51st, 66th, and 81st minutes. UMHB scored in the 83rd minute to pull within one goal but the defense stopped two more shots in the final five minutes for the win.
Montondon went on to win the ASC Goalie of the Week award and then was named the ASC Goalkeeper of the Year. ETBU finished 9-5-3 on the year qualifying for the ASC Tournament.
No. 9 Team Moment
The No. 9 moment team moment for the 2021-22 ETBU athletic season goes to the football team and their comeback win over Wisconsin-Platteville. ETBU was down 14 points in the game before coming back for the opening win of the year, 37-31.
UWP jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first seven minutes of the game before ETBU made their comeback. A 65-yard run put ETBU within seven with just 22 seconds left in the first quarter. UWP answered back with a 35-yard touchdown pass to push the score to 20-7. ETBU then scored twice in the second quarter to take a 21-20 halftime lead on two nine-yard touchdown passes to Semaj Boyd and Davion Carter. After neither team scored in the third quarter, UWP retook the lead, 27-21, just seven seconds into the fourth quarter. ETBU responded with touchdowns and a safety to take a 10-point lead, 37-27 with 4:23 left in the game. UPW scored with 2:23 left to pull within six, 37-31, and had a chance for the win given the ball back with 1:30 to go. ETBU’s defense forced three incompletions and a sack by Jahkamian Carr to end the game.
ETBU’s offense finished with 524 total yards as 192 yards came on the ground and 332 in the air. The defense was led by KJ Kelley with eight tackles and Jahkamian Carr who posted six tackles and 1.5 sacks.
ETBU finished the season at 5-5 and had12 players earn ASC awards along with Jordan Estes being named a NFCA All-American.