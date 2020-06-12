As we enter another summer, it’s time to unveil our Top 10 Team Moments from the 2019-2020 East Texas Baptist University athletic season.
Our countdown begins at No. 10 with ETBU retaining “The Claw” over Louisiana College, marking the fifth straight year that ETBU has won the rival trophy.
Traveling to Pineville, Louisiana for the final game of the season, ETBU took care of business against the Wildcats with a 31-7 victory. Senior quarterback Brian Baca finished out his career passing for 171 yards and one touchdown pass to senior running back Jeremiah Robertson, who rushed 22 times for 77 yards, including a touchdown run of his own.
Defensively, KJ Kelley and Zack Pike recorded an interception while Adrian Owens and Drew Brewster combined for three fumble recoveries.
LC’s first two possessions were fumble recoveries, which led to one ETBU touchdown run by Robertson. With the score tied at seven after the first quarter, Baca connected with Robertson in the second quarter for four yards to lead 14-7 at the half. The game broke open in the third quarter as Devarion Guyton forced a fumble in the end zone, which was recovered by Brewster for a 21-7 lead. ETBU scored a touchdown run by Baca and a field goal to preserve the 31-7 victory.
This win marked the fifth straight season ETBU had a winning record as they would finish 6-4. Head coach Brian Mayper became the first head coach to record back-to-back winning seasons since Ralph Harris achieved the feat back in 2002-03.