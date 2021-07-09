No. 6 individual moment – Kelley returns two interceptions for touchdowns
ETBU’s football team makes its second appearance on the list as two pick-sixes from KJ Kelley against Belhaven University tied an American Southwest Conference single-game record.
At the start of the second quarter, Kelley put ETBU on the board with a 94-yard interception return and a 7-2 lead. Then, in the third quarter, he picked up his second interception and returned it for 52 yards making it, 35-16. Finishing with 146 return yards in the game, Kelley also notched 10 tackles and two pass breakups while leading ETBU to a 44-16 win over the Blazers.
Kelley’s performance garnered him his second ASC Defensive Player of the Week honors as well as being named to the D3football.com “Team of the Month” in February. He ended his season with 37 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups in the shortened spring season. He was named to the All-ASC first-team and named a D3football.com All-American.
No. 6 team moment — Baseball wins Red Bracket Championship
The No. 6 moment belongs to the baseball team for their American Southwest Conference Red Bracket Championship in the post-season first round tournament.
By finishing second in the American Southwest Conference with a 26-14 record, ETBU won the right to host the ASC Red Bracket tournament for the second time in program history. Wins over Belhaven University (2-1) and the University of Ozarks (10-3) propelled the Tigers into the championship game against Louisiana College.
Needing just one win, the Tigers started off with seven runs in the first two innings, including a Cameron Neel home run for one of his four hits in the game. After LC cut the lead to 7-4, Jake Miller homered in the bottom of the fourth inning to turn the momentum back to ETBU’s side as the Tigers defeated the Wildcats, 11-5.
Five of ETBU’s players were named to the ASC All-Red Bracket team, including tournament MVP Cole Godkin, Isaiah Alvarenga, Neel, Will Kelley, and Christopher Robinson. ETBU advanced to the ASC Gold Bracket series where it fell to the University of Texas Dallas, finishing the season at 29-16 and ASC Tournament runners-up.