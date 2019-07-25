■ Editor’s Note: This is the eighth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2018-19 school year.
ETBU Sports Information
Landing at the No. 3 spot is the men’s soccer team for its six-game unbeaten streak that propelled it into the American Southwest Conference Tournament.
On Oct. 11, ETBU finished with a 3-3 tie with the University of Ozarks to start the unbeaten streak. That put the Tigers at 5-5-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the conference.
What followed was a run that saw ETBU win its next five matches. Starting off with back-to-back shutout wins over Belhaven University (2-0) and Louisiana College (1-0), ETBU then made a big statement with a come-from-behind upset, 2-1 victory over No. 25 UT Dallas.
Travis Atkinson tied the game at 1-1 in the 78th minute. Silas Sangano then netted the game winner in the 90th minute for the win. ETBU then stunned Howard Payne University, 2-1, in overtime of the final home regular season game of the year for a fourth-place finish in the ASC. Max Ponticorvo scored the golden goal in the 96th minute on an assist from Daniel Rutter. The win guaranteed ETBU the right to host an ASC Tournament first round game against Ozarks.
Hosting this game vs. Ozarks became a historic moment for the program as it was the first post-season game at Cornish Field in over 10 years. ETBU made the most of the match vs. Ozarks with a 1-0 win as Sangano netted the game-winner in the 82nd minute claiming the program’s first-ever post season win in the NCAA Division III era.
ETBU advanced to the semifinals where it battled with the top-seeded Comets of Texas Dallas. Despite going toe-to-toe deep into the second overtime, ETBU fell in the final seconds of the second overtime.