ETBU started the season with a program best 20-game winning streak on its way to hosting the ASC Championship tournament.
The Tigers finished the regular season at 36-4 and were 26-1 in ASC play.
They began their tournament run with a 5-0 victory over Hardin-Simmons University thanks to a no-hitter from Beatriz Lara. The semi-final game pitted them against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. In a tight game, ETBU walked off with a 2-1 win thanks to an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Daniella Solis.
UMHB bounced back to win its elimination game over HSU, setting up a rematch with the Tigers in the championship game. With ETBU trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Solis came through in the clutch once again, delivering a two-run homer to give the Tigers a 2-1 edge. The lead held up as ETBU recorded the final six outs for the win. Lara and Solis named to the All-Tournament team for their contributions with Lara taking home MVP honors. Also on the all-tournament team were Preslye Cox and Emily Deramus.
The championship win was the ninth for the program overall and allowed ETBU to host the NCAA Division III Regional.