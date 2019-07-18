■ Editor’s Note: This is the seventh in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at ETBU during the 2018-19 school year.
ETBU Sports Information
The victory was the first-ever tournament win for the ETBU golf team and came at the Hal Sutton Invite, hosted by Centenary College.
In just their sixth tournament appearance as a new program, the Tigers ended the first round on top of the leaderboard as the only school posting under 300 strokes with a total of 298.
Shooting a 319 on the final day for a score of 617, ETBU managed to win the tournament by seven strokes over Tyler Junior College.
The Tigers had three top 10 placings in the tournament, led by a fifth-place finish from Hank Crain, who had a two-day total of 153 (74-79).
Brady Wright finished one stroke (74-80-154) behind Crain for sixth place, while Riley Griffin finished in for a tie in seventh place (75-80-155). Colby Dupuis finished in a tie for 12th place with 158 strokes (75-83).
ETBU’s Tyler Jones finished out the tournament with 164 strokes (84-80), which put him in a tie for 23rd place.
ETBU ended its season with a seventh-place finish in the ASC Championship Tournament.