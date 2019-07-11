Arriving at the top five on the list of the 2018-19 team moments, the No. 5 moment goes to the ETBU acrobatics and tumbling team. In its first year of the program, it earned a victory in its fourth meet over Belmont Abbey College.
History was made on Feb. 22 in North Carolina as ETBU claimed the program’s first victory, 197.81-126.90, over the Crusaders. After starting off with a 25.30-21.90 lead following the compulsory event, the Tigers were neck-in-neck over the next two events, clinging to the lead. The Tigers swung momentum in their favor, winning both the toss (22.20-20.75) and tumbling (39.200-37.400) events to stay ahead in the point total. ETBU finished off the meet scoring 65.41 in the team event to pull out the win.
ETBU went 1-7 on the year. Other highlights include hosting Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 9 as the first competition in program history. The Tigers started off the season at home before hitting the road for the next five straight meets. They then finished the last two at home.