The East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field team is making history by competing in four events at the NCAA Division III National Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
It is the first time more than one student-athlete has qualified for the national championship meet along with being in more than one event.
ETBU will participate in four events with five student-athletes. Detaveon Lewis, Brandon Powell, Rangel Miller, Malik Cooper, and Caster Brandon will represent ETBU on the national stage. Lewis will run in the 100-meter dash and 4x100 meter relay. He is currently ninth in the 100-meter dash at 10.40 and won the ASC. Powell will be in three events with the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 4x100 meter relay. He is ninth in the 200-meter dash (21.11) and 19th in the 100-meter dash (10.49). Miller qualified for the 400-meter dash and is fifth in the nation at 47.24.
The 4x100 meter relay, made up of Lewis, Powell, Brandon, and Cooper, holds the third fastest time in NCAA Division III at 40.29. They hold the ETBU and American Southwest Conference record broke at the championship meet on April 29th.
Cody Blankenship (2016) and Zack Biles (2019) are the only other qualifiers for the NCAA Division III National Championship Meet. Blankenship competed in 2016 in the high jump where he finished in 17th clearing 6’3.5”. Biles qualified in the pole vault where he came in 13th place clearing 15’1”.
The NCAA National Meet will take place Thursday through Saturday in Geneva, Ohio. ETBU is currently ranked 26th in the nation by the USTFCCCA and have reached as high as 7th in the nation.
Women
The ETBU women’s track and field program will be represented at the NCAA Division III National Outdoor Track and Field Championships in two events. Chisom Bright-Osigwe qualified for both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
She is only the second ETBU women’s track and field qualifier after Tia Steen-Baker made it in 2019. Steen-Baker came in 21st place with a 12.34 time in the 100-meter dash.
Bright-Osigwe qualified for both events at the American Southwest Conference Championships where she won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. She posted an 11.91 in the 100-meter dash and has the 10th fastest time in NCAA Division III. She followed that with a 24.54 in the 200-meter dash and is 17th in the nation. She is the first female for ETBU to participate in two events at the national meet.