Playing in front of over 600 fans in Ornelas Gym, East Texas Baptist University stayed undefeated by upsetting No. 25 University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in five sets, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-9.
It is the first time that ETBU has defeated UMHB in eight seasons breaking an eight-match losing streak to the Cru. It is also the first win for the program over a ranked opponent since 2017.
ETBU is now 6-0 and 2-0 in the American Southwest Conference.
Graycee Mosley recorded a team and career-high 26 kills with a double-double adding 21 digs. Avery Reid also recorded a double-double with 19 kills and 10 digs while Hannah Perry had nine kills. McKenzie Mansell added 26 assists and 18 digs for a double-double as did Lexi Moody had 25 assists and 12 digs. Lillie Hill produced 27 digs and 10 assists for a double-double.
The first set began neck-and-neck until two kills by Reid followed by a kill by Madi Chandler brought the score to 10-6. UMHB did not take long to catch back up staying right with the Tigers tying the set at 19. The set ended with a kill by Perry for a 25-22 win.
ETBU led in the second set with an early lead of 10-3 from a kill by Chandler. Mosley brought made it a 10-point lead setting the score at 20-10. Chandler ended the set with on an assist to Reid for the kill and 25-16 victory.
ETBU fought hard in the third set, but fell behind 6-2. The Tigers were not going down without a fight, tying it up 7-7 with a service ace by Mosley. A great kill by Mosley put the Tigers up by two, 14-12. UMHB took back the lead ending the set by six points, 25-19.
The fourth set was the closest of the match, going neck-to-neck until the teams were tied at 10 apiece. UMHB took the lead 14-10, but the Tigers came back two within two, 14-12, with kills by Mosley and Reid. The Cru won the set on a run, 25-20, to force a set five.
The fifth and final set was led by ETBU with kills from Kruger, Mosley, and Reid bringing the score to 6-3 early on. UMHB fought hard but came no closer than four the rest of the set as the Tigers prevailed on a game ending kill by Kruger, 15-9.
ETBU faced Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas on Friday.