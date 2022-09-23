Road warriors again for the third week in a row, East Texas Baptist University heads to West Texas, again, to face Howard Payne University on Saturday in American Southwest Conference football action.
ETBU is coming off a 28-7 victory over McMurry University for a 1-0 ASC record and are 1-1 overall.
“The win this past week was big for us. We talked about focusing on ourselves and we did. We eliminated a lot of penalties and the guys did a great job. It was exciting to go on the road and get a victory in the ASC,” says head coach Brian Mayper.
ETBU’s defense was dominate in the win with nine sacks and three interceptions in the win. Joey Verret recorded the first pick-six of the year as one of the three interceptions.
McMurry was held to just 115 yards of total offense with just 48 yards coming on the ground.
“The defense played lights out. They pressured their quarterback a lot and played a great game and also recorded a big score,” says Mayper.
After a scoreless first quarter, the offense started rolling. Cornelius Banks received his first start at quarterback throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one. Cade Fant had a career day as he was on the receiving end of both touchdown passes from Banks.
This week will be no different in the ASC with competition. The ASC is one of the toughest conferences in NCAA Division III football and ETBU’s second opponent is Howard Payne.
The Yellowjackets are 2-1 with wins over Hendrix College, 67-10, and Texas Lutheran, 59-45. They also have a perfect 1-0 record in the ASC following the week one win over the Bulldogs. The lone loss comes at the hands of George Fox University, 42-39.
“Any week in anybody can beat anybody else in the ASC. They are a good team,” Mayper said. “They put a lot of points and their defense is playing well. We just need to continue to focus on ourselves and eliminate mistakes and get better.”
ETBU owns a 13-8 overall record against Howard Payne but their five-game winning streak in the series came to an end last year in Marshall, 49-38. ETBU won from 2015 through 2019 and didn’t play in the spring 2021.
Prior to last year’s HPU win, the Yellowjackets had not defeated ETBU since 2014.
Brownwood has been a hard place to play for ETBU with a 4-5 record. ETBU was won the last two meetings in Brownwood, 57-7, in 2017, and 51-13 in 2015. The last three meetings (2018, 2019, 2021) were all in Marshall.
The game is set for a 1:00 p.m. start at Gordon Wood Stadium.