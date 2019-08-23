ETBU Sports Information
With the 2019 volleyball season around the corner, the American Southwest Conference released their preseason polls and players to watch list.
For the ETBU volleyball team and first-year head coach Darby Graff, the Tigers find themselves second in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
With 85 points and one first place vote, ETBU trails the University of Texas Dallas (109 points) by 24 points. The Tigers do maintain an 18 point edge over LeTourneau University (67 points) while Louisiana College (38 points) and Belhaven University (30 points) round out the bottom. Meanwhile, in the West Division, Mary Hardin Baylor holds on to first place with 129 points while McMurry (97 points), Concordia Texas (84 points), Hardin-Simmons (74 points), Sul Ross State (44 points), and Howard Payne (34 points) occupy the second through sixth spots respectively.
ETBU has two players featured on the “player watch” list as freshman Kennedy Peacock and sophomore Cassidy Zellmer were honored. Peacock will begin her collegiate career from after finishing high school in Flower Mound, Texas while Zellmer will look to improve on a season in which she was second with 266 assists and 18 service aces. She also posted four double-doubles and was sixth with 116 digs.
ETBU begins the Graff era after finishing second in the East Division last year going 14-15 overall and 7-7 in the conference. Its first four games will be on Aug. 30-31 in Sherman against Austin College (4 p.m.), St. Thomas (6 p.m.), Centenary College (11 a.m.), and Paul Quinn College (3 p.m.).