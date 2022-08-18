Opening up the 2022 season under new head coach and alumnus Mallory Matthews, the East Texas Baptist University volleyball team has been picked to finish third in the American Southwest Conference (ASC) preseason poll. ETBU has two players, junior Lillie Hill, and sophomore Avery Reid on the ASC Players to Watch list.
“I am so excited to get this season started with such a talented group. We have a big travel year ahead of us so we will need to be road warriors, but I know our team is up to the challenge. I am looking forward to watching this team succeed on and off the court,” says head coach Mallory Matthews.
Hill will be entering her third year as libero for the Tigers after playing in 89 sets, earning 401 digs, and 37 points in 2021. She was an All-ASC Selection Third Team selection last fall and has earned the 2021 Spring ASC Libero of the Year and was the co-ASC East Freshman of the Year.
Joining Hill on the Players to Watch list is Reid who was the 2021 Freshman of the Year. As outside hitter, she finished the season with 270 kills, 211 digs, and 312.5 total points.
The Lady Tigers held their first practice on Saturday, Aug. 13 and have their first exhibition game Saturday, Aug. 20.
Matthews said after day one, “I am so proud of this team for the energy & intensity they brought to the gym on day one. It was evident that they want to compete & better themselves & each other. I am so excited to see the growth spiritually & physically with this group & what all they can accomplish as a team.”
The first official match will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 in Houston against the University of St. Thomas.