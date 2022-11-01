Volleyball
Sweeping the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week awards, East Texas Baptist University’s Lillie Hill and Graycee Mosley both earned the awards. Hill is the defensive while Mosley is the offensive player of the week. ETBU has now won eight player of the week awards through four players this season.
For the fifth time in her career, Hill is the Defensive Player of the Week. She has earned it for a third time this season (Sept. 7, Sept. 27) and also on Sept. 8, 2021, and March 3, 2021. She became a member of the 500-dig club this past weekend finishing with 44 digs at 4.89 per set. She is just the sixth player in program history to have 500 digs in one season currently with 515 and the first since 2013 in Hannah Jones.
Mosley earned her third ASC Offensive Player of the Week award this season recording 48 kills and another double-double. She averaged 5.33 kills per set and had 27 digs combined. In the five-set win over Hardin-Simmons as ETBU took third place in the ASC, she posted 27 kills and 19 digs. She became the ninth player in program history to reach 400 kills in a season, too, and first since 2008. She now has 427 kills and recorded 16 double-doubles.
ETBU collected wins over McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons University over the past weekend to finish at 18-6 and 10-6 in the ASC for third place. They will take on McMurry on Thursday in the first round of the ASC Tournament.
Soccer
A fourth player for the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer team has earned an American Southwest Conference Player of the Week award.
Megan McCarthy (Midlothian) was given the defensive award for her play in two matches against Howard Payne and Sul Ross State.
ETBU ended their 2022 season with a 3-1 win over HPU and then a 1-0 shutout over SRSU. McCarthy played a big part in that with 21 saves with a 0.50 goals against average. She collected nine saves vs. HPU and then had 12 saves and a shutout vs. SRSU.
In the win over SRSU, she stopped shots in the 8th, 22nd, 33rd, and 44th minutes in the first half. She followed with eight saves in the second half in the 53rd, 55th, 58th, 66th, 67th, 72nd, and then two in the 74th minutes in back-to-back saves. The last two saves came seven seconds a part.
ETBU ended the season at 8-8-2.