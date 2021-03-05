By Staff Reports
ETBU (2-1) vs. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (2-0)
Time: Today 1 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
UMHB: Pete Fredenburg
Last week: Louisiana College 23, ETBU 17; UMHB 52, Southwestern 7
Up next: American Southwest Conference Playoffs
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Aaron Brown (37-of-67, 420 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT; 24 carries 112 yards, 2 TD) … RB Bailey Badeaux (26 carries, 103 yards 1 TD) … WR Jalen Blanton (12 catches, 143 yards) … DB KJ Kelley (26 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … LB Justice Henson (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT) … DB Zach Pike (20 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble).
UMHB: QB Tommy Bowden (18-of-40, 4 TD, 1 INT; 22 carries, 199 yards, 2 TD) … RB Miller Montana (16 carries, 69 yards) … WR K.J. Miller (10 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD) … LB Akeem Jackson (18 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) … DB Jefferson Fritz (9 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU) … LB Mikkah Hacket (18 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery)
Did you know: If ETBU defeats UMHB today, the Tigers will hand the Cru their first loss since 2017. UMHB was defeated by Universtiy of Mount Union and later had that season vacated.