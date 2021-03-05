By Staff Reports

ETBU (2-1) vs. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (2-0)

Time: Today 1 p.m.

Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall

Coaches

ETBU: Brian Mayper

UMHB: Pete Fredenburg

Last week: Louisiana College 23, ETBU 17; UMHB 52, Southwestern 7

Up next: American Southwest Conference Playoffs

Players to watch

ETBU: QB Aaron Brown (37-of-67, 420 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT; 24 carries 112 yards, 2 TD) … RB Bailey Badeaux (26 carries, 103 yards 1 TD) … WR Jalen Blanton (12 catches, 143 yards) … DB KJ Kelley (26 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … LB Justice Henson (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT) … DB Zach Pike (20 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble).

UMHB: QB Tommy Bowden (18-of-40, 4 TD, 1 INT; 22 carries, 199 yards, 2 TD) … RB Miller Montana (16 carries, 69 yards) … WR K.J. Miller (10 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD) … LB Akeem Jackson (18 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) … DB Jefferson Fritz (9 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU) … LB Mikkah Hacket (18 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery)

Did you know: If ETBU defeats UMHB today, the Tigers will hand the Cru their first loss since 2017. UMHB was defeated by Universtiy of Mount Union and later had that season vacated.

Recommended For You


nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com