ETBU (1-0) vs. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (1-0)
Time: 6 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Crusader Stadium, Melton
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
UMHB: Pete Fredenburg
Last week: ETBU 37, Wisconsin-Platteville 31; UMHB 84, Simpson College 6
Up next: McMurry at ETBU; UMHB at Southwestern University
Players to Watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (34-of-54, 332 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) … RB Cornelius Merchant (16 carries, 187 yards, 2 TD; 7 catches, 56 yards) … WR Semaj Boyd (3 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD) … WR Qua Heath (5 catches, 70 yards) … WR Kaleb O’Bryant (6 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD) … DB KJ Kelley (8 tackles, 3 PBU) … LB Jahkamian Carr (6 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble) … DB Sam Mercadel (4 tackles, 1 INT) … DB Kenneth Bradley (4 tackles, 1 INT)
UMHB: QB Kyle King (14-of-19, 201 yards, 2 TD) … RB Kenneth Cormier, Jr. (12 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD) … RB Ryan Redding (1 carry, 63 yards, 1 TD) … RB Andrew Robinson (7 carries, 63 yards) … WR Brandon Jordan (5 catches, 116 yards, 2 TD) … WR Romello Cook (3 catches, 43 yards) … DL Kobe Giles (6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack) … DB Jordan See (2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU) … LB Akeem Jackson (4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, .5 sacks)
Did you know: The Crusaders have a 10-game winning streak against the Tigers that dates back to 2009.