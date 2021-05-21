Late Friday morning was the start of the 2021 NCAA Division III Regional Tournament where ETBU’s softball team only needed four-and-a-half innings to come away with a 10-2 win at home over the Eastern Nazarene College. The Tigers are ranked No.7 and own a 31-5 record overall as ENC is now 24-6.
Mariah Delgado went 1-for-3 with a one run and one stolen base. Nikki Gill batted 1.000 by going 3-for-3 with three runs, three stolen bases and one RBI. Hannah Garcia finished the day by going 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Tauryn Cummings went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and one RBI. Tristen Maddox reached on a walk, hit a three-run home run and found her way home for another run. Marin Musicant and Daniella Solis each went 1-for-3. Regina Garza reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Preslye Cox earned the win from the circle where she pitched all five innings, allowing just two runs on four hits, two walks and had four strikeouts.
The Lions scored their two runs on four hits. Aurora Adams went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Bailey Olaveson was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Rebecca Hayner finished the day by going 1-for-2 with one run. Jennelle Munoz was given the loss. She pitched four innings where she allowed10 runs on 10 hits, three walks and struck out one batter.
“I was definitely pleased with the start for these young ladies,” ETBU head softball coach Janae Shirley said. “They did a great job of handling the playing conditions and just jumping out on the team early. Obviously Preslye did a nice job on the mound, giving us the opportunity to win and score runs for her.”
Adams got a one-out hit for ENC in the top of the first but the Tigers retired the next two batters to bring it to the bottom half of the inning. Gill and Delgado each singled to lead off the bottom of the second. Delgado ran home to score the game’s first run. Gill took third on a grounder. An RBI single from Cummings scored Gill and that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.
The Lions went three up, three down in the top of the second. Garza reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI Single from Gill who was brought home on another RBI single from Garcia. Maddox cleared the bases with a three-run homer that spread ETBU’s lead to 7-0.
Hayner singled in the top of the third and with two outs, she scored on an RBI base hit from Adams who stretched a single into a double. Adams scored on an RBI double from Olaveson to make the score 7-2.
ETBU had one runner on base but left her stranded as the Tigers were unable to add to their lead in the third inning. Gill singled in the bottom of the fourth. She made her way home on and RBI base hit from Cummings who safely slid on the wet turf into third base before making her way home to score. Maddox wasn’t far behind to give the Tigers their 10th run of the day.
That was all the Tigers needed as they kept their eight-run lead after five innings to seal up the 10-2 lead.
The Tigers will be back in action today at 11 a.m.