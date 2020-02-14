After trailing by double digits, ETBU’s Missie Kilo drained a three with 1:02 left in regulation to give her team its first lead since being up 2-0, and from there, the Tigers went on to defeat Concordia 57-52. The win advances ETBU’s record to 17-6 overall and 11-3 in American Southwest Conference play. The Tornados are now 9-14 overall and 6-8 against conference opponents.
Kendrick Clark led ETBU in scoring with 19 points. Kilo and Kim Childress were next in line with nine points each. Childress also pulled down five rebounds on the day. Amanda Wilson and Tatyana Lacey each scored seven points apiece. Lacey came pulled down four rebounds. Taylor Singleton tossed in three points and four rebounds while Hanna Hudson finished the day with two points and Anna Moss scored one.
Havyn Perez dropped in 12 points to lead Concordia in scoring. She also six rebounds and five assists. Kaycie Dunkerley was right behind her with 11 points. Kennedy Donovan scored eight and Natalie Velardez scored seven. Payton Berger and Alyssa Marquez each recorded six points. Berger also had four rebounds. Madi Maxwell tossed in two points, forced four steals and grabbed five rebounds.
Wilson scored on the first possession of the game to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. That lead was short lived as Donovan drained a three on the next possession and Maxwell added a layup to add to the lead. Clark’s layup put ETBU within one point, 5-4. Veldardez brought Concordia’s lead back to three. After an ETBU free throw, Perez drained a three to make the score 10-5. The next bucket didn’t come until there was about a minute-and-a-half left in the first quarter when Childress shook of the defenders and tossed in a two. Berger drained a three on the opposite end of the court to make the score 13-7.
Childress went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to start the second quarter. That was followed by a three from Dunkerley and a jumper from Wilson to make the score 16-10 in favor of Concordia. Clark then drained a three to cut ETBU’s deficit in half but Perez brought it back up to six with a three of her own. The Tornados drained a three moments later when Dunkerley hit a shot from beyond the arc to give her team its first double-digit lead, 23-13. Concordia added points from the free-throw line before Clark scored the final points of the first half, making the score 25-15 at halftime.
The second half stared off with a pair of free throws from Wilson to make it an eight-point game. Clark followed that up with a three from in front of her team’s bench. That put the Tigers within five points. Hudson added a layup to make it a one-possession game with a score of 25-22. Clark’s jumper then made it a one-point game, 25-24, and forced Concordia to call timeout with 7:01 left in the third quarter. Wilson then went to the foul line where she went 1-for-2 to tie the game up at 25.
Perez launched a shot from top of the key and Dunkerley followed that up with another three to put the Tornados back up by six, 31-25. Valardez rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two to spread the lead to eight points. Another bucket from Dunkerley gave Concordia another 10-point lead. Clark drained a three to bring it back to single digits and then a two to cut her team’s deficit to 35-30. Donovan went 2-for-2 from the line before Kilo banked in shot for her first points of the day. The Tornados held for the last shot of the quarter and Velardez launched a three at the buzzer that found its way into the net to give Concordia a 40-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Kilo scored the first points of the fourth quarter and Childress added a jumper to make it a four-point game, 40-36. Moments later, Lacey went 2-for-2 from the line to cut Concordia’s lead to two but a three from Perez brought it back up to five. Marquez drained a three from the corner to make it an eight-point lead. After an ETBU free throw, Singleton drained a three. Perez knocked down a jumper before Clark hit a layup. The Tornados were forced to call timeout after Kilo knocked down a jumper to make it a two-point game with 3:54 to play. Lacey tied it with a reverse layup.
Kilo then drained a three to give the Tigers their first lead since it was 2-0. That made the score 53-50 and Concordia called timeout with 42 seconds remaining. Berger banked in a shot off the glass on a layup to make the score 53-52 with 32 seconds left. Lacey was fouled and sent to the free-throw line where she made both her shots to make it a three-point game, 55-52 with 25 seconds to play. Concordia missed a shot and Childress came down with the rebound before going 2-for-2 from the line yet again. That left the Tornados with 13.7 seconds left, trailing by five. A ball sailed out of bounds and went back to the Tigers with 7.9 seconds remaining. From there, they drained the clock and sealed up the 57-52 win.
ETBU plays host to Belhaven at 5:30. Thursday. Concordia will travel to Sul Ross State.