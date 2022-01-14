After falling short in overtime to University of Mary Hardin-Baylor just two days prior, the ETBU women’s basketball team rebounded with a commanding 61-37 win over Concordia on Saturday. The Tigers are now 10-3 overall and 6-2 in American Southwest Conference play. With the loss, the Tornados fall to 5-10 overall and 3-7 against ASC opponents.
“I think Thursday night, once the game was done, we just battled back,” ETBU head coach Blake Arbogast said. “When it was over, it was over and we were ready for Concordia. It’s a long season in the ASC. There are some very, very talented teams in this conference. Once we left the locker room Thursday night, we talked about how we can get better and our focus yesterday and today was on Concordia.”
Kaia Williams led ETBU in scoring with 11 points. Next in line was Hanna Hudson with nine points. Haley Fieseler and Bridget Upton each finished the game with eight points. Fiesleler also pulled down six rebounds and blocked two shots. Mallory Stephens came away with six points, five rebounds and three assists. Mollie Dittmar led the team in rebounds with seven. Brooke Webster had five rebounds.
Mikayla Johnson was Concordia’s leading scorer with 12 points. Jennika Willis was next in line with seven and Kennedy Donovan scored six.
Dittmar scored the first points of the day when she rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two. Fieseler banked in a shot from down low to add to the Tigers’ lead. ETBU led 8-2 before Concordia went 2-for-2 from the foul line but the Tigers continued to pour it on, building a 13-4 lead. The Tornados brought that lead back down to four with a three and a pair of free throws. That made the score 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Stephens scored the first points of the second quarter before Johnson answered with a three. Hudson repaid the favor on the other end of the court from the corner to put ETBU back up by six. An ETBU steal led to a fast-break layup from Webster to give ETBU its first double-digit lead of the day. Upton had back-to-back field goals before Stephens added a bucket to make the score 28-15 and forced Concordia to call timeout with 4:12 remaining in the first half. Webster made the final bucket of the first half to make the halftime score 30-15
The first points of the second half came from Hudson when she launched a shot from behind the arc in front of her bench. The Tornados responded with a three of their own, this one coming from Kennedy Donovan. Williams added two points with a layup. Moments later, Upton rebounded a missed shot and tossed it in to give the Tigers their first 20-plus point lead. Williams drained a three before Concordia knocked down back-to-back threes. Williams then pulled the trigger on another shot from beyond the arc to keep ETBU up by 20 points. She then knocked down yet another three for the final points of the third quarter, making the score 50-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Grace Stephens knocked down a three to start the fourth quarter. Concordia added a pair of threes but ETBU stayed in the driver’s seat. Timeout was called with 4:13 to play as the Tigers led 57-32. Willis drained a three but that just cut ETBU’s lead to 24 points. Jade Goynes banked in a shot at the final seconds of the shot clock. Willis scored the final points of the game from under the basket, making the final score 61-37.
ETBU is slated to return to action it travels to Abilene to take on Hardin Simmons Thursday a5 5:30 p.m. and McMurry on Saturday at 1 p.m. Concordia will be home against Mary Hardin-Baylor Tuesday.