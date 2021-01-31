ETBU’s women’s basketball team remains undefeated after a dominating 97-66 win over Belhaven at home Saturday afternoon. The Tigers are now 16-0 overall and 7-0 against American Southwest Conference opponents. Belhaven is currently 3-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
Kenidi White was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. Bridget Upton was right behind her with 15 points and she also pulled down five rebounds and had four assists. Brooke Webster scored 12 points and have five steals. Mollie Dittmar tossed in nine points and pulled down six rebounds. Kyla West also came away with nine points. Mallory Stephens was next in line with eight points while Haley Fieseler and Emma Stelzer each recorded seven points. Taylor Singleton scored six points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Hanna Hudson scored five points and had four rebounds. Kaia Williams finished with three points and four assists while Grace Stephens had two points and five assists.
Belhaven’s Mariah Collins led her team in scoring with 12 points. She also had five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Sydney Martin was right behind her with 11 points and four rebounds. Ladedra Bryant scored eight points while Kourtne Lee dropped in seven points and pulled down six rebounds. Shanda Pugh recorded six points, five steals and three rebounds. Skylar Norman, Ashanti Lipscomb and Kei Honey each came away with five points. Destiny Johnson scored four points and had six rebounds and Janae Collier finished the day with three points.
Collins knocked down a shot from beyond the arc to score the first points of the game. Hudson repaid the favor of knocking down a three to tie the game up at 3-3. A loss ball was snagged by the Tigers before Webster knocked down a shot to give the Tigers their first lead of the day. After Martin knocked down a pair of free throws, Upton found Dittmar for the assist. That was followed by a three—point contest between the two teams. Martin drained two for the Blazers as Stelzer and Upton each drained a three on the other end of the court to put ETBU back into the lead. Singleton added to her team’s lead with a two. Grace Stephens dished it off to Dittmar for the assist. Dittmar was fouled and sent to the line where she completed the old-fashioned three-point play. Stelzer went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line before Upton knocked down back-to-back buckets to give the Tigers a 24-15 lead after one quarter.
Stephens went a combined 4-for-4 on two trips to the foul strip to start off the second quarter. Williams found Fieseler for the assist to spread ETBU’s lead to 30-15. Moments later, Stephens banked in a shot on a layup to spread her team’s lead to 33-15 and forced the Blazers to call timeout with 6:46 left in the first half. Following the timeout, Honey scored Belhaven’s first points of the second quarter from three-point range with 6:41 left in until halftime. Stelzer knocked down a two and Upton knocked down two free throws. Collins came away with an and-one before Webster knocked down two free throws. A two from Dittmar anda three from Upton were followed by a pair of Belhaven threes and a two to cut the Tigers’ lead to 15 points. Singleton added the final point of the first half to give the Tigers a 47-31 halftime lead.
Pugh knocked down a jumper to score the first points of the second half. Fieseler knocked down a three and a two. In between those two buckets was a layup from Johnson. White nailed a jumper and a three to spread the Tigers’ lead to 21 points. The Blazers went on a 6-0 run before Williams put an end to it with a layup. White drained a three from in front of her team’s bench before Webster added two more threes. West scored the final points of the third quarter to give the Tigers a commanding 76-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
ETBU score the first five points of the fourth quarter from the foul line before Hudson knocked down a jumper and West added a field goal of her own. The Tigers continued to pour it on. A three from the top of the key by West gave her team a 90-58 lead. White added another three and a two. The Blazers scored the last points of the game but the Tigers came away with the commanding 97-66 win.
ETBU is slated to return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it plays host to the Ozarks. Belhaven will be home against LeTourneau.