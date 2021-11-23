It was another defensive night for the ETBU women’s basketball team as it dominated Austin College, 69-45, moving to 4-1 on the year.
ETBU held AC to 26 percent shooting from the floor and 18 percent from the three-point line.
Taylor Singleton shot 8-of-12 from the floor for 19 points with seven rebounds and six steals. Mollie Dittmar finished with 14 points and five rebounds with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting. Kaia Williams, Bridget Upton, and Hanna Hudson all had seven points. Sarah Gwin led AC with 12 points.
It was a close first quarter as ETBU held a five-point advantage, 20-15. The game was tied three times at five, 10, and 12 and AC took the lead with 1:23 to go on a three-pointer, 15-14. ETBU answered with a 6-0 run for the five-point lead. In that run, Dittmar, Williams, and Hudson all scored to retake the lead.
AC stayed within five points, 22-17, in the first minute of the second quarter but both teams couldn’t find the bucket much in five minutes. At the 5:41 mark, Mallory Stephens mad a layup for their first double-digit lead, 28-17. AC brought it back down to nine points, 30-21, with 3:58 left but ETBU went on an 8-1 run for a 16-point lead, 38-22. Dittmar, Haley Fieseler, Singleton, and Williams came up with the points for the lead. AC hit a buzzer beater to trim the lead to 13 at the half, 38-25.
ETBU dominated the third quarter only allowing AC six points. In the first five minutes, AC hit only one shot as ETBU had a 12-2 run to go up 23-points, 50-27. Singleton scored the first five points of the quarter on a three-pointer and put back off a rebound. Williams nailed a three-pointer followed by a Grace Stephens lay up as Singleton finished off the run on a steal. Upton gave ETBU the 24-point lead, 55-31, to end the third quarter.
The largest lead of the game came in the fourth quarter of 29 points, 65-36, on a Hudson three-pointer with 4:32 left. Both teams scored 14 points in the quarter as AC ended the game on a three-pointer to make it a 69-45 final.
ETBU had 42 points in the paint to AC’s 12 and produced 23 bench points and 17 second chance points.
ETBU opens American Southwest Conference play on the road against Texas Dallas on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Richardson.
NOTES: It is the third game in a row the ETBU has held the opponent to under 10 points in one of the four quarters. AC had six points in the third quarter. ETBU now has a 12-game home winning streak.