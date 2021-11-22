ATLANTA, Ga. – Continuing to use their strong defense, No. 2 East Texas Baptist University produced a 33-point win over Ferrum College, 75-42, improving to 3-1 on the year. ETBU only allowed 11 points in the first half.
Bridget Upton led the team with 12 points in 16 minutes of play making two three-pointers. Mallory Stephens added seven points and four assists. Kaia Williams had five points, four rebounds, and three assists as Jade Goynes led the team with six rebounds. DeMeisha Canada had 11 points for Ferrum.
ETBU shot 40% from the floor, 33% from the arc, and 76% from the free throw line. Ferrum finished shooting 31% from the floor, 10% from the three-point line, and 66% from foul line. ETBU forced 29 turnovers scoring 29 points and out rebounded Ferrum, 41-34.
Holding Ferrum to just 18% shooing in the first quarter, ETBU had a19-point lead at the end of the quarter, 25-6. ETBU jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes as Mallory Stephens had seven of the nine points and Grace Stephens added two points. Ferrum did cut the lead to five, 9-4, at the six minute mark but was held scoreless in the next five minutes as ETBU took a 16-point lead, 20-4. Upton finished the quarter with at three for the 19-point lead, 25-6.
ETBU only allowed five points in the second quarter for a 39-11 lead at the half. Haley Fieseler gave ETBU a 21-point lead just 10 seconds in, 27-6, as ETBU scored 14 points in the half. Mollie Dittmar put ETBU put ETBU up by 29 points, 37-8, at the 4:02 mark, for their largest lead of the half. After a Ferrum bucket gave them 10 points, neither team hit a basket for almost four minutes. Magdalen Delascurain broke the scoring silence for ETBU making it 39-11 on a fast break bucket with 19 seconds left. Ferrum was 0-for-6 from the three-point line in the first half.
It was a little closer in the second half but ETBU already had command in the game. ETBU scored 36 points to Ferrum’s 31. Brooke Webster gave ETBU a 30-point lead, 45-15, with 5:53 left in the third quarter and then Chloe Rogers nailed a three-pointer for a 36-point lead, 61-25, with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was much the same as ETBU kept a 30+ plus for most of the quarter for the 75-42 victory.
ETBU only allowed 11 points in the first half with six points in the first quarter and five points in the second quarter.
It is the fifth time this season that ETBU has scored 20+ points in a quarter scoring 25 in the first quarter and 22 in the third quarter
For the second time this season, and back-to-back games, ETBU held its opponent to single digits in two consecutive quarters – six points in the first and five points in the second.
All 15 players for ETBU played and scored in the game.
Mallory Stephens (4-of-4), Grace Stephens (2-of-2), and Bridget Upton (2-of-2) were all perfect from the line.
ETBU host Austin College on Tuesday before the Thanksgiving break at 5:30 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.