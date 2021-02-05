ETBU Sports Information
WOMEN
With another strong defensive effort, the No.3 ETBU women’s basketball team improved its historic start to 17-0 on the season with a 72-46 win over the University of the Ozarks. ETBU also maintains first place in the American Southwest Conference East Division at 8-0.
Hanna Hudson led the way for the Tigers with 13 points while Kenidi White pitched in 12 points. Taylor Singleton knocked down eight points and had five rebounds, which was one rebound shy of team leader Bridget Upton’s six rebounds. Janna Rhinehart tallied nine points for the Eagles to lead her team.
Collectively, ETBU outshot UO from the field (40.8 percent-22.8 percent), which included seven three-pointers to six by the Eagles. Forcing UO to 27 turnovers, ETBU scored 34 points off them while recording 14 steals. UO shot better from the free-throw line (58.3 percent-57.9 percent) and outbound ETBU, 44-43.
ETBU opened with a 6-1 lead to start the game with Singleton, Hudson and Upton getting on the board. A three by White made it 9-4 in ETBU’s favor. However, in a quarter that saw both teams shoot under 25 percent from the field, the Eagles ended it with eight unanswered points to go up 12-9.
The Tigers turned up the jets in the second quarter with 20 unanswered points to lead 29-12. Hudson scored eight points in the run while Williams added five points.
Dominating the third quarter, ETBU held UO to just eight points and just 17 the whole second half. ETBU posted a 10-2 run for a 44-23 edge to start the quarter. Another 11 points for the Tigers gave them, 21 marking the second straight 20-point quarter in the game finishing out with a 55-29 lead through three quarters.
It was White who ended the game with a three to score her 12th point of the contest as ETBU preserved the win.
ETBU will have a battle this Saturday with No. 10 University of Texas Dallas in Ornelas Gym at 1 p.m.
MEN
A cold-shooting night for ETBU’s men’s basketball team gave way to a 62-58 loss to the University of the Ozarks. ETBU is now 11-6 overall and 5-3 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.
Aaron Gregg scored 20 points to lead with six rebounds. Landon Brown added eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Logan Blow tallied nine points. For the Eagles, Bryson Johnson had 18 points while Zach Bobo added 13 points.
The Tigers were haunted by cold-shooting making 32.9 percent from the field.
Early on, the Eagles controlled the tempo with a 14-8 run to start the game. ETBU Out of a media timeout, the Tigers quickly turned the tide with a run of eight straight points. The Eagles retook the lead and held on to it for the remainder of the half. Despite being outshot from the field, a three by Gregg brought the Tigers to within one, 29-28, at the break.
The Eagles carried the momentum into the second half, outscoring the Tigers 10-5, in the first five minutes to lead 39-33. ETBU had its first big run of the game, scoring 13 of the next 16 points. Gregg scored six points while Kevin Charles threw down a thunderous dunk to lead 46-42. Both teams then traded leads until the Eagles led, 51-50. Then, UO went on an 8-2 run to push it to 59-52. The Tigers put up another rally as Brown recorded four points. With 15 seconds left, ETBU had a chance to win but a three-pointer went in and out as the Eagles rebounded and converted two free throws to ice the win.
ETBU will seek to bounce back at home today against Texas Dallas at 3:30 p.m.