Service is a major part of being a student-athlete at East Texas Baptist University, and softball player Leah Akridge has earned an American Southwest Conference award for her time spent giving back to the community and people.
Akridge has been named the 2021-22 ASC Female Community Service Award winner for displaying leadership and service to her community and others around her.
The ASC Community Service Award is presented for the 12th time this year and honors a male and female student-athlete who best displays leadership and action in fostering community service on their campus and local community.
This is the second time in four years that ETBU has won the award as Abby Weaver was the recipient in 2017-18.
A release by the conference said:
Akridge, a junior softball player from Lufkin, has been a four-year letter winner for the Tigers while maintaining a 4.00 GPA. Akridge has served as a Thrive mentor for underclassmen and a volunteer intern at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall, where she assisted with the annual Trunk or Treat event, the annual Fall Retreat, cooked for the covenant groups each week, and helped make desserts for local families during the Christmas season.
In addition, she taught Sunday school to the youth for the past three years in Marshall, as well as serving in the nursery and taught the college group at First Baptist Church Lufkin when home for the summer. Akridge has also volunteered her time coaching youth softball teams in the area and served at the local food pantry throughout her college career. She has been an active part of the ETBU Softball Pen Pal program while in Marshall, where she and her teammates sent letters each week to patients in children’s hospitals throughout Texas.
She served as the Rotary Youth Leadership head counselor and volunteered at Trinity Episcopal School (Marshall), as well as at the elementary schools in MISD. Akridge has been on the leadership council for ETBU Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and assisted with campground clean-up with FCA in Louisiana, made care packages for Hurricane refugees, participated in Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes, visited and sang Christmas carols to residents of the Marshall nursing homes, served with East Texas Open Doors, made blankets for children in Dallas hospitals, packed boxes for patients in Houston children’s hospitals, worked the American Appreciation Concert, and volunteered with the Salvation Army for the annual bell ringing drive at Christmas.
She has been a Tiger Camp leader at ETBU and volunteered at the ETBU Softball camps. In addition, she assisted with the annual 9/11 run in Marshall and tutors ETBU students for English 1301 and 1302. Akridge plans to participate in an upcoming mission trip to Ecuador this year, too.
“Leah is the model ETBU student-athlete, who has exceled in all her endeavors during her time as a Tiger,” said Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin. “She is a servant-leader that is always looking for ways to serve and love others within the ETBU family, as well as in the Marshall community. We are proud of all she has done during her time on the Tiger softball team and at ETBU and very deserving of this recognition from the ASC.”