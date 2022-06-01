For the second year in a row, ETBU has a d3baseball.com All-American.
Junior pitcher Sayers Collins has been named to the d3baseball.com Third-Team as a starting pitcher earning his first All-American award.
His historic season began with a 5-0 record being then NCBWA February Pitcher of the Month. Since that time, he has been on the d3baseball.com “Team of the Week, twice, and was named to the d3baseball.com and ABCA All-West/Region 10 first-team. The American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Year set the ETBU and conference record for strikeouts in a season with 121 on his way to being named All-ASC first-team.
The three-time ASC Pitcher of the Week was on the ASC Blue Bracket All-Tournament team and the MVP. On April 23, the tied the ETBU single game record for strikeouts with 15 in a 3-2, nine inning victory to capture the program’s first-ever ASC regular season title.
He finished the year at 11-2 with a 2.55 ERA tying the record for most wins in a season (11).
Collins marks the fourth ETBU player to earn a d3baseball.com All-American award following Isaiah Alvarenga (2021, honorable mention), Casey Combs (2019, first team), and Conner Combs (2016, 2017, third team).
ETBU finished the year with 33 wins recording a program best 24 ASC wins and received their first-ever d3baseball.com national ranking at 25th.
They were the ASC Tournament runners up and ranked regionally.