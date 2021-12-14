WACO — For the fifth season in a row the East Texas Baptist University football team has produced an All-American.
Sophomore Jordan Estes (Rowlett) earned a spot on the American Football Coaches Association First-Team as a long snapper and is the 13th overall All-American for the Tigers.
It is the first year that the AFCA has honored the long snapping position as Estes gains the inaugural spot.
Estes is one of four American Southwest Conference players named to the First-Team out of 26 players selected. Overall, the ASC had seven players named All-American.
Playing in all 10 games, Estes had perfect snaps in all the extra point attempts as ETBU went 27-of-29. He also snapped for 50+ punts as none were blocked or fumbled.
He now joins Richard Johnson (’18, ’19), Chad Glover (’05), and Scott Verhalen (’01, ’02) on the AFCA list of All-Americans.