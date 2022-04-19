Given the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week award for the first time in his career, ETBU baseball player Cole Godkin earned American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week honor on Tuesday.
ETBU has now won five ASC Pitcher of the Wee awards between Godkin, Braden Karnes, and Sayers Collins.
Godkin went eight of the nine innings in the game one, 7-0, shut out win over Concordia-Texas. He recorded seven strikeouts and retired the side in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings not allowing a hit until the fifth inning.
He is now 6-2 on the year, ranked 13th in the nation with 74 strikeouts, and has a 3.16 ERA. Last year he was a member of the All-ASC second team and the ASC Red Bracket Tournament MVP.
ETBU is currently 25-10 on the year and 22-5 in the ASC.