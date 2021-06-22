For the fourth straight year the East Texas Baptist University football has produced an All-American and All-Region player.
K.J. Kelley has been named a D3football.com All-American first-team member while Justice Henson is All-Region second-team.
Kelley becomes the fourth straight football player to earn All-American status and the first defensive back earning the award. He is a two-time All-ASC first-team selection and in five games this past spring he led the defense with 37 tackles, including 11 against Louisiana College. He posted three interceptions including a pair of pick-sixes against Belhaven. The two interceptions for touchdowns vs. Belhaven tied the ASC record for pick-6 touchdowns in a game.
He was the ASC Player of the Week on February 14 and received a game ball from D3football.com for his play in February while also being on their “Team of the Month.”
Henson gains his second award of the spring after being named All-ASC second team. He was third in tackles on the team with 35 and also had a pick-six against Southwestern (2/6/21). He earned the ASC Defensive Player of the Week on February 8 for his play vs. Southwestern.
ETBU now has 14 players that have earned All-American status through different outlets. In the past four years, Ty Parsons (2017), Richard Johnson (2017, 2018), and Anton Clark (2019) have all been named All-Americans.