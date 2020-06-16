ETBU Sports Information
East Texas Baptist University senior Elisa Kendall has been named the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award winner for tennis by the American Southwest Conference.
She is the third player in program history to earn the award along with Kate Bramlett (2017) and Kayla Casey (2016).
“I am so honored and humbled that I have been chosen to receive this award. There are so many student-athletes that work extremely hard to excel at both their studies and their sports, so receiving this award is an amazing honor,” said Kendall.
“I could not have done this without the opportunity provided to me by ETBU and the excellent guidance and training from my coach Jeff Bramlett as well as the help from all my wonderful professors. Thank you for allowing me to represent the ASC and ETBU with this award.”
The ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and one affiliate member select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.
“This is a really big award for Elisa as well as for the team. The recognition that Elisa has brought ETBU and is continuing to bring ETBU is just nothing short of amazing,” says head coach Jeff Bramlett.
“Elisa leads by example and her leadership has been huge for our program. Her dedication to athletics and academics has been second to none. She has been a joy to coach and epitomizes what a student-athlete should represent. There is no one more deserving of this award than her. She deserves all the recognition that she gets. She has worked very hard for it.”