Members of Marshall’s track team are leaving their mark on and off the track, marks they’ll remember for years to come.
If they are to reunite in about 20 years from now, they’ll have their share of stories to reminisce, like when their 2020 season was cut short due to COVID, or going to regionals in 2021, or perhaps when the Lady Mavs 4x100-relay team set a school record. However, they’re hoping to create more memories for the remainder of this season.
“I feel like if it’s your last year, you should go all out with a bang,” senior Mahogani said.
“It’s my last year,” fellow senior Markavion Williams said. “I’ve got to show out.”
“I want to leave something behind so people will remember us,” said senior Domar Roberson.
The Mavs and Lady Mavs are keeping their expectations sky high.
“Definitely regionals,” Roberson said when asked what his expectations are.
“Making it to state,” junior Shannon Mills said.
“I expect us to work hard for regionals and regionals can hopefully be our pre-warm up because we’re going to state,” Wilson said.
Perhaps they will discuss the life lessons learned from running track.
“There’s always going to be someone better than you,” Williams said. “You’ve just got to keep going forward.”
“Work hard and always get better,” Roberson added. “There’s always something you can get better at.”
“Come out here and work really hard,” Mills said when asked what something she knows now that she wished she knew as a younger track athlete.
“I wish I would have known to take it more seriously,” Williams added.
“They brought good effort and they brought leadership,” Haggerty said of Williams, Wilson, Mills and Roberson, adding they lead by example. “Anybody can talk the talk but can you walk the walk. They also lead in the classroom and that’s important. They’ve got to be students first. Sometimes we forget that, don’t we?”
Haggerty, like his student athletes, has high hopes for his squad for the remainder of the season.
“My expectation is to give it our best shot, represent the town and the community as well,” Haggerty said.
The Mavs have one meet today to help prepare for what’s ahead.
“We’re going to Daingerfield as a tune-up meet before district next week,” Haggerty added. “It’s a very competitive district but we’ll give it our best shot.”