When asked what life lessons she has learned from volleyball, Marshall’s Mia Dunaway is quick to blurt out several.
“Team comes before everything,” the junior said. “Learn not to be selfish and always do what’s best for the team, even if it’s something you don’t want to do. Always be understanding of everyone and learn to work together.”
All of those lessons just might explain why she was willing to switch positions.
“Lately she’s stepped up in our games,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “She has come in clutch in some key moments that have attributed to wins. Last night (Tuesday night) specifically at the end of set four, she had a huge block and turned around the next play and had a kill down the middle. She stepped up and is playing a position we have never had her play before. I’ve challenged her and she’s playing out of her comfort zone but she’s handling it very well. She’s recently been playing on the back row, contributing defensively. She gives a lot of effort and is another spark back there that lights a fire under our team. She’s got a nice float serve.”
“It was a big role to come into,” Dunaway said. “I played it back in junior high but I never thought I would be back in that position. It’s a lot harder but I want to do what’s best for the team so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m like the second tallest on the team and I feel like I’m pretty beneficial at that spot.”
Dunaway leads the team in aces with 65 and is second in kills with 142.
The Lady Mavs are coming off their first-ever win in Hallsville over the Ladycats and now own an overall record of 20-10 and a district record of 2-1. Dunaway has high hopes for her team going forward.
“My goals and expectations are 100 percent playoffs,” she said. “I think we have a high possibility of going and maybe first or second in district. That’s what we’re aiming for.”
Marshall made the playoffs last year for the first in 17 years.
“It was a great confidence booster,” Dunaway added. “Last year, we never really thought we’d make it to the playoffs. We hoped for it and we worked for it but we weren’t really expecting it. Now we feel like, ‘OK, we got it last year. We have this in the bag this year.’”
Although a second-straight playoff appearance would be nice, Dunaway said she wants to do more than just make it there.
“We want to make it far in the playoffs,” she offered. “We weren’t used to it last year. We had never had that type of game before, so this year we’re going to be a lot more prepared and try to advance further.”
Today, Dunaway and the Lady Mavs will look to add another win when they play host to the Longview Lady Lobos.
“Longview has energy,” Allen said. “They always have. So we’re going to come in with that, for sure. Most importantly, we’re going to have to play our game. If we can play our game, I think we’ll be successful in a lot of games. It’s when we try to play the other team’s game that we get lost in our own and it’s hard to find our way out. Last night I thought we did a great job of sticking to our game and it was very nice to see. Hopefully we can continue that on Friday, especially being home. The girls are excited about it. They enjoy playing Longview.”
“We have to keep our energy with them,” Dunaway said. “They’re a very high-energetic team. They’re always cheering every point. We need to stay up with our energy and be aggressive on front row and back row.”
Dunaway said she hopes to help get a win for the Marshall fans who give their time to cheer on the Lady Mavs.
“We have a lot more people coming and now we have our student section,” she said. “They’re amazing. They get us hyped up and they just make us want to do a lot better with the energy they bring. It helps us out a lot.”
Today’s game between Marshall and Longview is set for a 4:30 p.m. start time at Maverick Gymnasium.