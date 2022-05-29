On Tuesday night of this past week, my wife was on the phone were her mom when she told her mom she was seeing a documentary for date night. Her mom responded by sarcastically saying, “Oh that sounds like fun,” to which my wife said, “Yeah, it will be.”
One thing I’ve written about before is the fact I’m not a huge fan of sports movies. For many reasons, I very much prefer sports documentaries and on Tuesday night, I saw what just might be my favorite sports documentary yet, so yes, it was fun.
“Facing Nolan,” a documentary about the life and career of Nolan Ryan, aired one night in theaters and to say it delivered would in my opinion, be an understatement.
The documentary went deep into Ryan’s personal and professional life.
Prior to seeing it, I had no idea Ryan almost gave up baseball early in his career but his wife, Ruth, talked him into staying with. If it weren’t for Ruth, we would never have known the Ryan Express.
It was by far better than anything Hollywood could put together. The cast was full of stars with players like Cal Ripken, Pete Rose, George Brett, Randy Johnson, Dave Winfield, Craig Biggio, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, as well as former President George W. Bush, Ryan’s family and childhood friends and the list goes. There’s no way a Hollywood cast could be anywhere near that impressive.
The film has something for everyone. It take baseball fans who are old enough to remember down memory lane and those who aren’t old enough to remember, it gives a great appreciation for what the Strikeout King was able to accomplish through his career – like his seven no-hitters, becoming the first professional athlete to sign a million-dollar contract and of course, the time Robin Ventura, who was about half Ryan’s age, charged the mound and Ryan got him in a head lock and started punching him. Robin Ventura, for some unknown reason, declined to be interviewed for the film.
I don’t want to give too much away and risk overhyping it but I’d highly recommend watching the film if and when you get a chance.
Unfortunately, that’s part of the problem is I’m not sure how often those chances will come along. I do know there’s another showing at Globe Life Field after the Rangers game on Sunday, June 8 and there will be a showing in Longview on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. I’m hoping one of the streaming services will pick it up soon.
And for the record, my wife enjoyed it. Almost immediately after it was over, she texted her dad telling him he needs to watch it.