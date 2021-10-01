One of the last things my “Caddo Lake Queen” wife and I do after watching either the Dallas Cowboys or the Texas Rangers in a night game is turn on the news and get the weather report for the next day.
The reason we keep up with the weather is that most of the work we do being involved in real estate and land management is outside work.
A few days ago, a cool front was predicted to come through and sure enough, it did. I get up early every morning where we live along the south shore of mysterious Caddo Lake and the first thing I heard was music to my ears as it was the honking of wild geese heading south for the winter.
Beginning in September of early fall is when the most exciting time of the year begins for hunters and fishermen. It is like kids in the candy store trying to choose what they like most. Even in cold weather, the fish get hungry and then you have a choice of what you want to hunt. Will it be deer, ducks, turkey or even bushy-tail squirrel?
And then you have the fun of camping out and sitting around a warm fire, listening to the hunters trying to tell the tallest tale of something they had done (I’m not guaranteeing how many of these tall tales are true.)
The best report on fish comes from Justin Valdez. Just and his wife M’lyn, who is my granddaughter, had a good catch on of channel catfish in the pipeline are on Caddo Lake. The best crappie fishermen is in river area of Caddo in tops.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees four to five feet deep on shiners in pipeline area. River area is good eight to 10 feet deep I n tops on shiners. Black bass fair out from Bird Island around lily pads and moss beds on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks on shiners or big earthworms in pipeline area. Bream scattered around big trees in Big Island area two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees on shiners four to five feet deep. Black bass scattered on weedeless lures lily pads and moss beds in Big Green area. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks in Big Grearn area using shiners and big earth worms.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3212
Water level is normal. Perch scattered In river area eight to 10 feet deep in tops using shiners. Black bass scattered along riverbanks on top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks in Big Lake area using shiners and big earth worms. Bream scattered in Ames Spring area around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Water level is normal. Perch scattered on Big Lake around duck blinds, stumps and big single trees four to five feet deep on shiners. Black bass scattered in Old Folks area and Goose Prairie area on weedless lures around lily pads, moss beds and big trees. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks in Big Lake area using shiners and big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep in Old Folks area on worms or crickets.
• Johnson Creek Marina - Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Water level is normal. Perch in woods four to five feet deep on shiners. Black bass along shorelines on top-water lures are scattered. Catfish fair on trotlines and set hooks in woods using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered along shorelines two feet deep on worms or crickets.