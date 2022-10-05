The crisp mornings we have enjoyed recently bring memories of my childhood and the Sabine River bottom.
We always seemed to really catch the fish in the fall and many times the target species was only realized once we arrived. Some trips we caught crappie, other times largemouth and spotted bass. The occasional white bass or bream were common and nearly every trip included catfish.
A small crappie jig or spinner bait would work like a charm and on medium to light tackle, the game was never certain until the fish was in your hand.
I didn’t realize at the time but the fish were actually concentrated in the deeper holes or sections of the water available.
Historically the Sabine is low during October and a large percentage of the habitat becomes dry land. Large crappie rarely set up housekeeping in the middle of the river but if that’s the only water available, that’s where they will be. Consider the crappie is in the same predicament as all the other fish and you quickly understand, competition for the bait available is going to be fierce.
Two people could catch 100 fish in short order if the right “hole” or channel swing. Granted many of these fish were smaller but the lighter gear made for great sport. As I previously mentioned, every trip was interrupted at some point by a 4-6 pound channel cat blasting your little H&H. Or a rouge drum passing by and removing your bait from you via the broken monofilament.
Fun times and memories to recall for decades.
Fast forward to the Fall of 2022 and we have much better equipment and tools. We now have boats, outboards, trolling motors, electronics and numerous other devices/gadgets. So we now we use all of these tools to get us to a spot so we can get out, and walk around on the muddy banks. Just like we used to.
Now we use state of the art spinning gear, spooled with braided super lines. 6 pound diameter with 20 pound test capabilities braid is undisputed “the Best” for river fishing. Baits are still the same design such as a small spinner (beetlespin, roadrunner or humdinger) or 1/16th ounce crappie jig are still hard to beat.
The trouble of getting to a spot is the only issue. Be prepared to do some walking. As of Tuesday the Sabine level at Logansport was 19.84 feet. Beckville gaged at 6.63 feet. For us, these numbers mean the Sabine can’t get much lower. Walking across the river is possible in many places so running an outboard is a recipe for disaster.
It’s a kind of a double-edged affair. The fish are vulnerable and crammed into certain spots because of the low water but they’re protected by the same low water restricting access to anglers.
Plan a trip to a river near you this weekend and see how many different species you can catch.