Each fall as the air stops feeling like a furnace and eventually gives way to cooler nights, bass anglers head shallow.
The shallows are also where the bass are heading.
Bass will be in a chase mode and a surface lure is one of the best ways to enjoy the season. Bluegill, shad and any other fish able to fit in a bass’ mouth is on the menu. A large surface lure working along a grass edge is sending the signal to all bass. Easy meal!
The strikes of a bass are normally vicious but with the cooler water temperatures, the fish seem to put a little extra effort. Surface lures have been around for ages and with the excitement and adrenaline rush, they will be here for a while.
There are many different types of surface lures (aka Topwaters) There are quiet baits for calm/still water, loud baits with propellers on one end, propellers on both ends, hollow body frogs for crawling over vegetation and lily pads and chuggers with concave faces to “bloop or chug” Bait names like Sammy, Spook, Havana are well known in bassing circles as walking baits.
The Spook originated the design and using a “twitch, twitch, pause etc.” retrieve will cause the bait to dance side to side as it also moves forward. I tried one of the “walking baits” recently on a surface trip. The “Pencil” by Yo-Zuri comes in two sizes as well as 14 different colors/patterns.
This import worked extremely well and the large size (125mm) weighs in at one ounce. The “3DB” is Yo-Zuri’s 3D internal prism/pattern system that gives the bass something that haven’t seen and the fish seemed to approve of the ghost shad pattern. Work on the retrieve speed and pay attention to when the strike occurs. Many times the bass will hit the bait when it is resting. On a separate note, the old school “Pop R” by Rebel is making waves again.
Vintage bait collectors are trading these baits (especially Mag R) on the internet with prices that will have you looking in your old for a few. The faster moving surface lures like a buzzbait or whopper plopper are designed to fish as a moving bait. A steady retrieve in and around cover will draw strikes at times and should be kept on the deck if the slower, quiet type baits aren’t drawing attention.
Finally, surface bites don’t always mean you catch the fish. The most important key to improving your surface bite to land percentages is to wait a moment after the strike before loading up on the hookset.
One trick I have used is to continue to reel after the blow-up. If you “feel” the fish pulling then obviously lay into it but if there is no pressure, its likely the fish missed the lure. You should be able to see your bait at this point and if so, stop all movement. Wait the agonizing few seconds and gently twitch the bait again as lightly as possible. Many times the millisecond that bait moves again the bass will blast it.
If nothing else happens, quickly shoot a soft plastic offering such as a senko or fluke as close as possible to the initial strike. The slow sinking plastic follow up cast has caught many bass and maybe it will work for you.
Good luck in the East Texas outdoors this weekend.