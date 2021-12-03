Last season, Clay Fant was part of an Atlanta program that went 2-9. Then this year, the Rabbits went 0-10 but Fant, now a senior, has found himself in the fourth round of the playoffs as an offensive and defensive lineman for the 12-1 Waskom Wildcats.
“It’s been good,” Fant said of his time in Waskom so far. “Everyone is working hard and people really care.”
Fant made the move over with his dad Craig Fant, who took a job on Waskom’s coaching staff.
“I’ve known his dad for a long time,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said of Craig. “When I first took the Pleasant Grove job in Texarkana, he was at Texas High. My defensive coordinator played for him at Linden and he was on the staff at Pleasant Grove as well, so I met him through my defensive coordinator, Justin (Watson). We’ve remained friends. Our kids kind of grew up together as far as birthday parties and stuff like that. When I was there in Texarkana, Clay was 3 years old or something like that. We’ve just stayed in touch and seen each other. Craig was the head coach at New Boston and we scrimmaged them. I tried to hire him when he was leaving New Boston two years ago and he went back to Atlanta. The Atlanta coaching staff was turning over this past year so he was looking for a job and luckily for us we had one.”
“It helps a lot because he’s able to help me if I don’t understand something,” Clay said when asked what it’s like to have his dad on the coaching staff. “He can help explain it more. He’s always up here when the coaches are going over the offensive stuff and he gives me a heads up on what to do. We’ll be at home at the dinner table and he’ll help me out.”
Waskom’s senior lineman said adjusting to the style of play took a little bit of time but it’s worth it.
“It took a little bit of time because in Atlanta, we ran the spread and it’s completely different,” he said. “It took a little bit of time to get adjusted to the different plays and different style.”
It’s easy to see why it’d be worth it for Clay as he’s part of an offensive line that has helped paved the way for the Wildcats to rush for 5,138 yards and throw for 906. Defensively, he has 36 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and five quarterback pressures.
“He’s pretty tough,” Keeling said of Clay. “He plays the game the right way. He’s very physical. He enjoys playing. He’s a state powerlifter. His dad is big into powerlifting so he’s extremely strong.”
“Just giving a bunch of effort every play and staying in shape for the entirety of the game,” Clay said when asked about his biggest strengths on the field. “For the O-line and D-line, your stats aren’t going to be the best but when you look up and see the scoreboard or see the running back run into the end zone, it feels really good.”
A perfect example of this happened last Friday night against Newton.
“This last game, we ran a screen,” Clay recalls. “I was one of the ones who ran out all the sudden we see Jayvis (Jones) running into the end zone. It felt pretty good.”
Throughout his time so far at Waskom, Clay’s expectations have been sky high.
“I was expecting everyone to work hard and everything because they’ve been good for a long time,” he said. “Coach Keeling, since he’s been here, has done a great job. So I was expecting it to be well run and it’s exceeded my expectations. It’s been great.”
As his team continues to play for a state championship, Clay is trying to enjoy the journey.
“One thing our O-line coach tells us before a game is, ‘Take it all in, have fun, enjoy it,’” he said, adding he’s proud to be able to represent his school, town and community as the Wildcats go deeper into the playoffs. “It means a lot because a lot of teams don’t actually have this chance to win state or even go to the fourth round in the playoffs. For this to be my senior year, it means a lot.”
His Wildcats are in the round and tonight, they’ll look to punch their ticket to quarterfinals with a win over the Daingerfield Tigers.
“Just to give effort,” he said as being the key to a win. “You won’t improve if you don’t try. You need to try and do the little things right.”
Tonight’s game between Waskom and Daingerfield is slated for 7 p.m. kickoff at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3D8YSkm. The winner will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of Franklin vs. Poth.