Every now and again in Fantasy Football, we see a team that has unlimited offensive potential (think the Los Angeles Rams in 2018).
If the NFL season ended tomorrow, there is no doubt in my mind that Russel Wilson is MVP and the Seattle Seahawks could make it interesting in the Super Bowl.
Most of that has to do with the fact Wilson has been completing almost 70% of his passes while only being picked once on an uncharacteristic mistake. If Seattle can continue this type of production, there is no doubt in my mind that multiple players on this offense will turn into every week starter.
But how do we rate all of the Seahawks weapons?
Besides Wilson, Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson should be started 99% of the time. Locket is fifth in the NFL in receiving and has gotten very hot as we get closer and closer to playoffs. Carson has almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and Seattle has shown their dedication to the run, making sure Carson will have plenty of touches and chances to power his way into some great games.
Also, one of my favorite stories this season has been the blooming of one of the most buff wide receivers in the NFL — D.K. Metcalf. He has turned himself into a solid second option for Wilson when Lockett is not open. Besides those three players, my opinions on everyone else are mixed. I am hopeful there is a chance for Josh Gordon despite injury problems with the Patriots. Thought for now, he should be benched and I would be hard pressed to keep him on my team if he was to stay injured for the rest of the season.
TO START
■ Gus Edwards, Ravens: Last time Edgar Allen Poe’s team played the Bengals, they ran up 270 yards on the kittens from Ohio. Thought Edwards is firmly the number two guy behind Mark Ingram, there might be a chance for him in the endzone if the Ravens rest Ingram for a play or two in the red zone after driving down the field.
■ D.K Metcalf, Seahawks: Seattle has a tough matchup on the road against San Francisco. With Lockett being handled, that will leave room for Metcalf to have a big day against the number two and three corners of San Francisco.
■ Zach Pascal, Colts: With T.Y. Hilton not playing last week, Pascal’s target went up and allowed him to have a great game. With Hilton’s status uncertain, look for Pascal to have yet another big week at home against one of the weakest secondaries in the league in Miami.
TO BENCH
■ Joe Mixon, Bengals: I know that some fantasy managers might be feeling sentimental after last years great numbers from Mixon, but Mixon has been and will stay a dud all year long. The Bengals are terrible and have just moved on from Andy Dalton, meaning this offense will be in a weird state this whole week.
■ Rhett Ellison, Giants: The Giants loves throwing to Tight Ends, but know that although Evan Engram will be out this week, Ellison is not Engram and will more likely than not be posting numbers similar. In the past two years, Ellison has 40 receptions, compared to Engram’s 44 through eight games this year.
■ Todd Gurley, Rams: From a fantasy centerpiece a year ago to now a questionable RB1, oh how the mighty have fallen. In the NFC championship game last year, Gurley hurt his knee and since then, he has not been the same explosive rusher that anchored the Rams’ offense. Now, he is losing touches to backups and has had a huge decrease in overall volume with his only saving grace being a couple of 1-yard touchdown runs.