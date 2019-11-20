It’s crunch time. Important decisions have to be made on who to start and who to bench. Where do some running backs in some crowded backfields stand?
■ Gus Edwards: It looked like Edwards was going to have some backup potential behind the obvious start Mark Ingram, but with Lamer Jackson’s huge inclusion into the running game, he will not see an impactful game except in blowouts.
■ Austin Ekeler: Ekeler is second on the Chargers is both rushing yards and receiving yards. He is currently fifth in the league in receptions and has more yards receiving than some players like George Kittle and Marvin Jones Jr. Though he is still getting less rushing attempts than Melvin Gordon, the Charger value him as a receiver, making him a FLEX pick in non-PPR leagues and a legit RB2 in PPR leagues.
■ LeSean McCoy: Though it looks like he will be fully healthy after the bye, the Chiefs’ runningback core is easily one of the most confusing in the NFL. There is no clear leader in touches. There would be upside if Kansas City used their running backs more as receivers, but playing with either McCoy, Darrel Williams or Damien Williams is like playing the lottery at this point. There are better players to have on your roster much like how there are better things to do with you life than to play the lottery.
■ Kareem Hunt: Since coming off suspension for domestic violence charges, Hunt has carved out a niche on the Browns’ offense that is eerily similar to Ekeler’s. Nick Chubb is still the RB1 for the Browns, but Hunt has shown his value as the third option as a receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Hunt is a decent FLEX option in PPR leagues.
TO START
■ Calvin Ridley, Falcons: Over the course of the last two seasons, it has been a pleasure to see Ridley grow from the WR3 on the roster to now a dominant WR2 with the departure of Mohammed Sanu. Ridley is sure to have a fantastic week against a Bucs defense that has bled yards to receivers.
■ Jaylen Samuels, Steelers: James Conner’s status in question as the Steelers are going to be playing against the league’s worst rushing defense? Sounds like a dream week for a team that needs some stability on the ground after Mason Rudolph threw four picks against a mediocre Browns defense last week.
■ Saquon Barkley, Giants: I did not think I would have to put Barkley here, but after a dismal performance in an easy matchup against the Jets, the Giants have had some time to rest and hopefully that bodes well for Barkley’s nagging ankle injury.
TO BENCH
■ Cooper Kupp, Rams: Now, it should said that Kupp has not regressed, but rather Jared Goff has been inconsistent, which puts Kupp in jeopardy. This week, they will be facing a Ravens defense that allowed just one quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns all season. The only thing holding this Rams team back is the play of Goff. Once they figure things out and become more efficient, look for Kupp to have a resurgence.
■ Randall Cobb, Cowboys: Cobb tore up the Detroit defense last week while they were busy stopping Amari Cooper. The Patriots’ defense is just a little bit better, meaning less production for the scorching hot Dallas offense this week. This might just be a guess, but something tells me that Dak Prescott will lean on the Patriots if the Cowboys want any chance of beating the Patriots.
■ Sam Darnold, Jets: Though Darnmold got lucky with a four TD performance last week, that will probably be the last time we ever see that from Darnold. The Jets are not set up to succeed.